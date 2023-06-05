The Hangout at Broadway at the Beach is hosting a Pirates and Princesses breakfast show that will run from June 15 to Aug. 15, according to a news release.
The show will run daily in the mornings starting at 9:15 in the morning and last for an hour.
The show portion is free to the public to enjoy and includes games, activities and a treasure hunt where a pirate and princess will take the stage and then lead the children on the hunt.
After, there is an all-you-can-eat family breakfast that costs $19.99 for adults, $8.99 for children between six and ten, and children under five can eat for free. The cost must be paid for at the time of dining.
The breakfast includes a plate of biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage and breakfast potatoes. For an upcharge, daily specials include French toast, pancakes and fruit plates, as well as Bloody Mary's and mimosas for adults.
Reservations are highly encouraged as space is limited but walk in seating will be available as space allowed, the release states.
The show was originally held at the Hangout’s original location in Gulf Shores, Alabama, and became wildly popular so it was brought to the Myrtle Beach location, the company said.
“Pirates and Princesses has been a huge hit in Gulf Shores so we’re bringing that outstanding experience to Myrtle Beach,” said Shaul Zislin, co-founder of The Hangout Hospitality Group. “Kids have a lot of energy always but especially in the mornings and Pirates and Princesses is a chance for kids to play and parents to relax.”
The Hangout Myrtle Beach is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and is located at 1181 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach.
For more information about the event and reserving tickets, visit thehangout.com/new-pirates-princesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.