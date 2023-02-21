The hum of the washer and dryer is a common sound in Laurie Fulford’s Carolina Forest home – possibly even more common than it is in most homes.

“I am a stay at home mom and I have always been looking for something that I could do from home to make some extra money but that was not tied down to a phone or customer service,” she said.

In September 2021, Fulford discovered and became involved in SudShare, a laundry service that uses a similar business model to popular food delivery services such as DoorDash or Instacart.

As an executive Sudster, Fulford often gets around five requests a day from Horry County locals needing their clothes washed.

She can choose to accept the order using her SudShare app, go pick it up in a contactless fashion, bring it back to her home where she separates, washes, dries, folds and packages the customer’s laundry, then she drops it off within 24 hours of picking up the laundry.

For orders with over 100 lbs of laundry, SudShare allots the Sudster 48 hours to complete the order.

Being a Sudster is not for everyone, she said.

“It does take a certain personality type," Fulford said. "You need to be an organized person.”

Fulford estimates there are about 20 Sudsters in Horry County and she said that there is not a need for more Sudsters, only more customers.

“If you wanna sign up, you can, but that doesn’t mean you’re going to get orders. It’s all based on rank. I am the highest rank in this area so all new orders come to me first and if I pass, it goes to the next ranked,” she said.

When Fulford first became a Sudster, it took her a while to get her first order. After over a year of building up her list of regular customers, she now makes around $30,000 per year, but not all of that goes into her pockets.

SudShare does not provide laundry machines, gas money or other necessities such as detergent. Fulford said she was worried at first that being a Sudster would end up costing more money than she would make because of how much she had to drive at first.