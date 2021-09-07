Once upon a time, it’s said pirates would frequent Little River.

It was a place where ships carrying timber would pass through, right before reaching North Carolina. And many families from the fishing village have a history dating back to the times before 1900.

Now, to preserve the history and culture of Little River, efforts are underway to create historic districts to protect structures that are generations old — some of which are well older than 50 years.

A newly formed committee under Horry County’s Planning and Zoning department hopes to do just that.

“Everyone has a story, and it’s such a rich area full of stories with the families,” said Susan Platt, a member of the county’s Historic Preservation Commission and who is also on the Little River Historic District committee. “I get very excited about learning the history.”

Little River continues to thrive, with restaurants like the Parson’s Table, Brentwood Restaurant and the handful of businesses that line the Little River Waterfront on the Intracoastal Waterway, as well as historic cemeteries and St. Paul AME Church. Many spots are already on the county’s historic register.

Platt believes the reason some of the structures have lasted so long is because they were built with cedar and cypress.

The Parson’s Table, at the corner of U.S. 17 and McCorsley Avenue, is one of those restaurants with cedar on the inside and cypress on what was the original exterior. The structure was previously Little River Methodist Church, built in 1885 by H.J. Vereen Sr., Robert Livingston and Dr. R.G. Sloan.

Ed Murray, owner and chef of the restaurant, said the church was moved from Mineloa and U.S. 17 to where it is now, and through the years, rooms have been added to expand the restaurant.

The structure still has its original flooring and stained glass from churches around South Carolina fill the windows. Holding together pieces of cedar and cypress are handmade nails.