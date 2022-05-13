In the beginning it was the Igloo.
Then it was Mac’s Drive-In, later to become the Tastee Freeze.
Now it’s simply The Freeze.
For 70 years the business, at 1912 Main St. in Conway, has been serving up ice cream, milkshakes, hot dogs and other fast foods to happy customers.
Current owner Bruce Young said the business started as a walk-up primarily for children and teens, who brought their dates and stayed in their cars in a packed parking lot while drinking milkshakes and listening to a juke box.
In 1991, Young saw an advertisement for the business and decided to buy it.
“I’d always thought about being in the restaurant business because I could cook," he said. "I think God led me to this one because there was one ad in The Horry Independent for one day that said ‘Restaurant for Sale.’”
Young said it’s usually a really long process for owners to learn how to do everything they’ll need to do, but he had to learn it quickly.
“I felt blessed because the people of Conway supported us and we’ve been here ever since,” he said.
Young has always been a hard worker. He began as an emergency medical technician (EMT) and at the same time taught emergency medicine at Horry-Georgetown Technical College. In 1989, he was named the state’s EMS Educator of the Year.
When his first wife died (he’s been widowed twice) leaving him with a 3-year-old, Young said he knew he needed to make some changes in his life.
That’s when he decided to buy the business.
“I was one scared young man. I didn’t know what I was going to do. I didn’t have anybody behind me,” he said, adding that God has blessed him every time even when he’s been sick.
Running a business is somewhat harder now due to supply problems and a shortage of employees, problems that he and his stepson, Ted Hayden, the current manager, concede are problems for just about all businesses these days.
When Young asked for people who need work to call him, Hayden quickly added, “Please!”
Over the years, Young has been quick to donate to area causes, saying everybody wants a donation and he can’t make them all, so early on he restricted his giving to churches and children.
He coached baseball and basketball for years before his health began to fail.
Now he contributes financially to children’s teams in just about every sport. In addition to baseball and basketball, he’s helped cheerleaders and soccer teams.
“That’s the way to go,” he said. “I love to see these kids play.”
Hayden and Young agree that the fast food establishment’s most popular foods are soup and homemade chicken salad, but they can’t overlook hot dogs, one of the business’s first items. They make their own chili and hand press their hamburger patties.
“It’s a challenge, but it sure makes it better,” Young said.
They also offer a wide variety of milkshakes, soft-serve ice cream and regular dipped ice cream.
When Young bought the business it was part of the Tastee Freeze franchise. Hayden points out that the homemade chicken salad was one of the primary reasons that they severed their relationship with The Tastee Freeze and became just The Freeze. The Tastee Freeze wouldn’t allow them to sell their popular chicken salad or their soup so they decided to go on their own.
Hayden has been pitching in at the business since he was 6 years old when he began learning a few things about running a business.
In 2014, Hayden went to work at The Gun Store, but now he’s back as The Freeze’s new manager, along with his wife Jessica Hayden.
He decided to go back because, “He (Young) needed help and I needed a change. I was getting sort of bogged down…I felt like God was indicating that this was the move I needed to make.”
He says there have been challenges since he took over the business, but then every business has challenges.
He also regularly hits some high points.
“Every time I hand someone an ice cream cone, it always seems to make them smile,” he said.
He stepped up his involvement in the business when Young was diagnosed with cancer.
“I definitely have seen how the world has changed in the last couple of years. I was in a little bubble there for awhile,” he said.
In addition to how much people have changed, his business education has included how much costs have risen.
Facing these increases has caused them to come up with creative solutions.
Generally the solution so far has been to take less profit.
“It seems to me that people are looking for happiness and I think that’s one of the reasons that people smile when they get ice cream. It seems to be a break from the routine…and people deserve a small break during the day,” he said.
Hayden says he plans to make sure the business is selling top quality products with good customer service. Once he’s established, he envisions growing the business.
His goal is to make The Freeze the spot to get ice cream and great burgers in Conway.
“It’s just like Bruce always said, ‘It’s as good or bad as you make it’ and I want to make it good.”
