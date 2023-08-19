The Mr. Fish seafood restaurant that has become a mainstay in Myrtle Beach since opening 14 years ago is now closing its doors.

A Facebook post from the business on Friday announced the decision to close the restaurant. The Seafood Market, however, will remain open seven days a week.

Sheina Hammerman, a culinary school graduate, ran the restaurant and market with her father, businessman and inventor of a unique fishing trap Ted Hammerman.

“Sheina was really coming about culinarily, and she was the captain of the ship pretty much,” Ted Hammerman said. “I did all the mechanical work and the purchasing work and things like that. And yes it brought us closer. We were always fairly close.”

What started as a small restaurant with 85 seats in Myrtle Beach near 34th Avenue North expanded to a 300 seat restaurant on North Kings Highway and 65th Avenue North.

“The business really took off,” Ted Hammerman said. “Parking was the major problem. People were parking down the street and in the neighborhood. So that’s why we started looking around for places. It was a big impact to go from 1,800 square feet to 8,700 square feet of building. It was pretty wild.”

Ted Hammerman said the factors that went into the decision to close the restaurant stemmed from the pandemic. He said labor prices, land leases and food prices all increased and that they were borrowing money to keep the restaurant open.

“You’ve really got to do gangbuster business for a building this size to make it profitable,” Ted Hammerman said. “We did it for years when things were different.”

The seafood market will remain the same, offering fresh seafood as well as prepared food including crab cakes, fish and shrimp tacos and po boys. They also take requests to cook their fresh catches: fried, grilled or blackened. The market also has two steamers.

“You look, we cook. The only thing we don’t do for you is chew it,” Ted Hammerman said.