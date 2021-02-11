NEWS RELEASE
The 41st Annual Spring Home Show Opens February 19
The 41st Annual Home Show sponsored by the Horry Georgetown Homebuilders Association is scheduled for February 19-21 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
The spring show will feature everything for the home & garden from new home construction to remodeling, home improvement, outdoor living, pools, landscaping, interior design, sunrooms, and much more.
“After postponing the fall show, we are happy that our spring show will take place. The response from both exhibitors and the public has been overwhelming,” said Rose Anne O’Reilly, Executive Vice President of HGHBA. We are expecting an outstanding show.”
Workshops, culinary demonstrations, a specialty marketplace, arts and crafts from the Waccamaw Arts & Crafts Guild, and a silent auction to benefit the Grand Strand Humane Society have been slated. In addition to the auction, pets will be on hand for adoptions. “Our show is always a great place to find your ‘fur-ever’ friend,” said O’Reilly.
A special feature of this year’s show will be the Be Pro Be Proud Interactive Mobile Workshop. The impressive 53-foot, double-expandable, 18-wheeler is designed to showcase skilled-profession careers found throughout South Carolina. “We’re really excited to share this with Horry County, and we’re proud of the role that the Horry Georgetown Homebuilders had in making this a reality,” O’Reilly said.
Inside the mobile display, visitors will experience hands-on module simulators for forklift operation, commercial driving, utility bucket operation, diesel technology, heavy equipment operation, welding, carpentry and construction technology, and Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine operation. In addition to the hands-on simulations, visitors will walk away with training resources and what it takes to start a skilled professional career.
“The health and safety of our visitors, exhibitors, and staff is of utmost importance,” O’Reilly said. “We have an aggressive safety protocol in place, which includes temperature scans, requiring face masks or shields, social distancing, enhanced cleaning protocols, and observing capacity limits.”
The show, which begins Friday, February 19, runs through Sunday, February 21 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Hours are 10:00 am – 6:00 pm on Friday and Saturday, and 11 am – 5:00 pm on Sunday. Admission is $5, and children under 16 are free.
For additional information or to view an on-line show guide,
visit springshow.hghba.com Or email events@hghba.com
