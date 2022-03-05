For the third straight year, race day in Myrtle Beach belonged to the Volunteer State as Tennessee native Matthew Leonard won the 2022 Myrtle Beach Marathon.
Leonard, who also won the 2020 Myrtle Beach Marathon, finished at 2:40:18.22, falling under 10 minutes slower than last year’s winner, Tennessee native Ken Rideout.
After the race, Leonard getting a victory means he still has a few more races left in him even though running has become more of a hobby.
-Leonard said. “These days, time isn’t as important as it used to be so getting a win and knowing that your training paid off and you didn’t waste your time.”
While Leonard may not have beat his 2020 marathon winning time of 2:36:12.67, he did beat his tenth-place finish time from last year’s race by just over two minutes.
He has been training on his tempo, or pace, to prepare for this race.
“That’s the key, I think, for me,” Leonard said. “I do really well with tempos.”
The 2021 marathon was held in May because of Covid-19 related issues. With this year’s race returning to March, it was a much cooler start as runners took their mark Saturday morning. And while the warm weather was creeping up on runners as the race marched on, Leonard said it didn’t have a negative effect on him.
“I held in and I hydrated well,” Leonard said. “I’ve always liked the weather here. And the wind is never too bad.”
The Myrtle Beach Marathon is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon but Leonard said he’s unsure if he’s going to run in that race again.
“I may do some of the other majors and try to get all of them in but I haven’t decided yet,” he said.
The pride for Rocky Top started earlier in the day as Nathan Wanuch, of Huntland, Tennessee, finished first in the half-marathon with a time of 1:13:05.67. It was his first time running in the Myrtle Beach Half-Marathon.
“I’ll take it,” he laughed.
With his first time on the course and first visit to Myrtle Beach, Wanuch admired the flatness of it.
“I love that,” he said. “It made it easier to push when I was getting tired and felt the breeze at my back at times.”
Myrtle Beach was Wanuch’s second half-marathon this year, winning one in California. He hopes to make it three for three back home in Tennessee in the coming months.
On the women’s side, it was North Carolina that was represented on the winners’ sheets.
The first three finishers of the half-marathon are from the Tar Heel State. Lindsay Gabow finished first in the half-marathon at 1:20:09.96.
Megan Hepp-Hovis was the first female to cross the finish line in the full marathon at 2:56:29.28.
“It feels great,” she said. “I love the course. I like the no hills. And it stayed pretty cool until the end.”
Saturday’s marathon was the third marathon in four months for the 40-year-old Hepp-Hovis.
“I work with my clients and I try to get all the leg work in and core work so I can work it into my day,” said Hepp-Hovis, a personal trainer.
As of 2 p.m., just over 3,650 registered runners finished their races on Saturday with 986 finishing the marathon, 1,815 finishing the half-marathon and 856 finishing the 5K.
