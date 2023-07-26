One more vote and the city of Myrtle Beach will be the landlord for another pair of businesses in the Arts and Innovation District.

When the five-year leases are signed with owners of the Tasting Room wine bar and Dolly Llama destination dessert shop, the city has one more vacant unit on 9th Avenue North to lease.

Of the 33 parcels of land in what had once been called the Superblock, the city owns 15 parcels including the center parking lot, an alley beside Grand Strand Company and the two parcels that make up Nance Plaza. The old Superblock sits where several streets tangle and meet just a few blocks from the ocean. It spans from 9th Avenue North to 8th Avenue North and is hemmed in by Kings Highway/Main Street and Oak Street/Broadway Street.

The city is agreeing to split 505 9th Ave. North in half with the Tasting Room at 505 A and Dolly Llama in 505 B.

The leases call for the city to provide a “vanilla shell” for the tenants in what had once been a Belk department store.

The “vanilla shell” includes separate rear entries, a dividing wall between the two businesses, additional plumbing for bathrooms on both sides, sprinkler systems and individual electric panels.

Each side of the building is about 2,350 square feet.

The city owns a row of six buildings on 9th Avenue North and is the landlord for Le Manna Bakery, the HTC Aspire Hub, Enhanced Speed & Agility Fitness and city offices for downtown redevelopment.

The bakery is expected to open soon. The location at 507 9th Ave. North is listed on the National Register of Historic Places along with the Aspire Hub at 509. The bakery was the Myrtle Beach Bakery in 1946 and the work-share hub was the A&P grocery store in 1948.

Brian Tucker, assistant city manager, said the city can’t sell the property for five years since it is taking advantage of about $775,000 in historic tax credits for three buildings on the row. The tax credits also limit exterior renovations that detract from the original look.