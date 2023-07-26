One more vote and the city of Myrtle Beach will be the landlord for another pair of businesses in the Arts and Innovation District.
When the five-year leases are signed with owners of the Tasting Room wine bar and Dolly Llama destination dessert shop, the city has one more vacant unit on 9th Avenue North to lease.
Of the 33 parcels of land in what had once been called the Superblock, the city owns 15 parcels including the center parking lot, an alley beside Grand Strand Company and the two parcels that make up Nance Plaza. The old Superblock sits where several streets tangle and meet just a few blocks from the ocean. It spans from 9th Avenue North to 8th Avenue North and is hemmed in by Kings Highway/Main Street and Oak Street/Broadway Street.
The city is agreeing to split 505 9th Ave. North in half with the Tasting Room at 505 A and Dolly Llama in 505 B.
The leases call for the city to provide a “vanilla shell” for the tenants in what had once been a Belk department store.
The “vanilla shell” includes separate rear entries, a dividing wall between the two businesses, additional plumbing for bathrooms on both sides, sprinkler systems and individual electric panels.
Each side of the building is about 2,350 square feet.
The city owns a row of six buildings on 9th Avenue North and is the landlord for Le Manna Bakery, the HTC Aspire Hub, Enhanced Speed & Agility Fitness and city offices for downtown redevelopment.
The bakery is expected to open soon. The location at 507 9th Ave. North is listed on the National Register of Historic Places along with the Aspire Hub at 509. The bakery was the Myrtle Beach Bakery in 1946 and the work-share hub was the A&P grocery store in 1948.
Brian Tucker, assistant city manager, said the city can’t sell the property for five years since it is taking advantage of about $775,000 in historic tax credits for three buildings on the row. The tax credits also limit exterior renovations that detract from the original look.
But on the inside, he said, the tenants have been making plans for renovations and each have expressed an interest in buying the property at the end of the five-year leases.
The lease agreement calls for the Tasting Room to get the first three months free, months four through six at $800 a month and then $1,600 a month for the remainder of the lease. It also calls for the city to pay $178,000 of the upfit.
The Dolly Llama’s lease is no rent for the first six months, about $1,565 monthly for the first three years followed by nearly $1,600 monthly for the fourth year and about $1,628 monthly for the last year of the lease. The city has agreed to pay up to $100,000 for the upfit.
The Tasting Room will be owned by sommelier Lisa Lee and chef Jamie Daskalis, owner of Johnny D’s Waffles and Benedict’s. It will be designed to be a business casual “high-end, specialty cocktail specific lounge” with dining options catering to those 30 to 50 years old, according to market points presented in a package to the city council.
Lee lives in The Market Common area and has offered wine tasting and pairing classes.
Daskalis has been a chef for 20 years and moved to the beach in 2014 from New York. She has been named the South Carolina Chef Ambassador of the Year for 2020 and 2021.
The Dolly Llama was established in 2017 in Los Angeles and has several franchises opening nationally from California to Florida and Texas.
The shop features hand-crafted waffles, artisan ice cream and toppings ranging from traditional chocolate and strawberries to Froot Loops.
Tucker said if the council gives the final vote on splitting 505 and sign the pair of leases, the next step is an agreement for the last unit on the row soon.
“We’re the process of an agreement for the last one on 9th,” Tucker said. “I think we’re in the homestretch of that.”
That last unit that hasn’t been rented is 513 9th Avenue North. It is slightly more than 9,900 square feet and the city will be delivering it in a vanilla shell as well.
He said the leases reflect any inconvenience the new businesses may feel from the construction in the area he expects to begin within days.
The total road construction will take a few years, he said, but hopefully the work to be done on 9th Avenue North will be complete for the new businesses to use the front of their shops by the time they are ready to open.
The construction will include a new city square, straightening Oak Street, new sidewalks, streetscapes and underground utilities in the Arts and Innovation District. Some of the areas to be closed during the project are the Jackson and Broadway streets intersection, Oak Street around the edge of the district, 8th Avenue North and 9th Avenue North.
Chris Miller, the city’s infrastructure project manager, has said the projected completion date is 2027 totaling more than $37 million.
On the other side of the block where 8th Avenue blends into Main Street are three side-by-side buildings the city is working on with Coastal Carolina University.
The three Main Street buildings are 807, 809 and 811. Horry County land records state each was built in 1938.
The three will be combined on the interior to be the proposed 300-seat theater and performing arts space with meeting rooms and roof-top patio in the center. Each of the three buildings will have separate lobbies that will be connected on the inside.
The project, presented by architectural firm LS3P, was reviewed by the city’s Community Appearance Board recently and there was discussion about tweaking the look of the rear expansion to be brick similar to Grand Strand Brewing Company that sits across the central parking lot of all the rear of the buildings in the old Superblock area. The LS3P design showed the rear painted two shades of pale blue similar to the way it looks now.
The front of the three are to be kept as close to original photos as possible.
The building at 807 Main St. had been the Helen Mates clothing store specializing in women’s fashion. Next door is 809 Main St. home of J&J Drug Co. that opened in 1946. The anchor is the Broadway Theater at 811 Main St.
The city has estimated the renovations in the $15 million range for the theater that would be open year-round.
Nearby but outside of the old Superblock, several other businesses have opened or announced their intentions to open recently.
The other businesses include William H. Miller Studios and Fine Art, Long Bay Theatre 704 and Carolina Improv Company on 8th Avenue North. Lucid Candle Company has opened across the street from the 9th Avenue North six city-owned buildings at 512 9th Ave. North. And Good Vibes Surf and Skate is on Broadway Street as Swig & Swine restaurant plans to open on Broadway Street.
