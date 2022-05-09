Two Ten Oaks Middle School students will soon see their award-winning National History Day (NHD) project displayed at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C.
“It was an overwhelming feeling of excitement,” Rebecca Duelley said. “Showing all the hard work we did really paid off … actually seeing it happen was a big shocker.”
Each year in South Carolina, eighth-graders have a chance to participate in the National History Day competition, which has a different theme each year around which the students have to form their entries.
This year the theme was Debate and Diplomacy, according to their teacher, Sarah Bell.
The title of their exhibit is "One Nation Under God? A Righteous Debate Setting Religious Boundaries in Public Schools." Due to COVID-19, all the projects were submitted and produced digitally.
Duelley and her project partner Leanna French made it through the regional competition, and recently won first place in the state NHD competition.
Two other TOMS students, Makenzie Lesley and Khloe Darrah, will be headed to the national competition as well.
Duelley and French won regionals, then came in first in the state competition. While their projects are headed to nationals in early June, their work was also picked by the coordinator of NHD to “represent the level of work that South Carolina students can produce,” according to Bell.
“They took the idea and ran with it … hundreds of hours of research,” Bell said.
Initially the two girls were working separately on similar subjects, but decided they would work well together by teaming up to do research.
Bell said the girls had to show both sides of the argument, examining primary and secondary sources. She said the girls had over 50 sources to really put together a thorough project.
“We wanted to focus on prayer in schools – to see how we got to where schools are today,” Duelley said. “Finding many sources from parents was the easiest part but finding sources where kids showed their perspective was harder to find.”
French said she was confident in their work because of the amount of time they spent working on it, but didn’t want to get her hopes up at first about nationals.
“No joke, I smiled the entire rest of the day at school. I was so excited, I couldn’t believe it,” French said.
Due to COVID-19, the NHD competition is going to be held virtually, as will the official induction of their work at the Smithsonian. Their work will be on display for the last two weeks of June, and able to be viewed on the Smithsonian’s National History Museum website during that time.
Each level of competition gives the students a chance to use judge and teacher criticisms to tweak their project to make it better.
“Every competition, we’ve taken the feedback very seriously and worked with our teachers in submitting the best work,” French said.
Their parents, of course, were just as excited as they were to hear the news.
“I am just over the moon,” said Lesley French, Leanna’s mom. “They both put so much effort into this. I keep telling the girls – keep reaching for those stars, enjoy every moment you have in life.”
Rebecca’s mom, Jennifer Duelley, feels the same way.
“I’m elated. We couldn’t be prouder,” she said.
Jennifer Duelley said she is still a bit overwhelmed and “blown away” by the fact that her daughter’s work will be featured at the Smithsonian.
“Honestly I think Becca is going to be one of those kids that is going to change the world,” she said.
While there are different levels of possible prizes at the national level, French said most of the prizes revolve around scholarship money and similar opportunities.
“It would allow us to further our education,” she said.
