Ten blocks of Yaupon Street are now Sand Dunes Drive

The last 10 blocks on the south end of Yaupon Drive has been renamed to Sand Dunes Drive.
The name change, according to community member Scott Scrivner, is an effort to rebrand the street from 19th Avenue South to 29th Avenue South after eight years of work to reduce crime and form an active South Beach Neighborhood Watch.
The Myrtle Beach Planning Commission agreed to the name change after rejecting the request last year.
The change since last year, commission chairman Bill Pritchard said, is the median the city placed in Yaupon Drive at 19th Avenue South to be a clear visual indication why a street name is changing in mid-path. He said the city code does not specify what the terminus has to be and is “an area of vagueness, but the interruption would make us feel better about changing the name of the street.”
Community members had met other requirements to change the street name by obtaining a petition with 75 percent of the property owners in support.
But not everyone was in agreement.
“I just don’t think it’s going do nothing,” Anthony Gesmondi told the commission. “If you change the name, all of sudden the hookers and the drug traffic are, ‘Oh this is not Yaupon. We better not go across that little barrier down there.’”
Gesmondi, who lives on Yaupon Drive, said the name change is also an expense and hassle changing the address on his drivers license, utilities, concealed weapon permit and credit cards.
Yaupon Drive swings off Kings Highway just north of 5th Avenue South and runs parallel to Ocean Boulevard to 29th Avenue South.
“The overall public opinion of the Yaupon Drive name has stigmatized our neighborhood because of the past problems with prostitution dating back to when it was Midway Drive and the soldiers and officers from the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base came over to Midway for a little fun on Friday and Saturday night with the ladies,” neighborhood watch member Julie Booth wrote the planning commission in support of the name change. “Unfortunately that activity carried over even after the name was changed to Yaupon and to the not too distant past with hookers still strolling occasionally.”
Booth and Scrivner agreed there are still issues with prostitution in the area, but it has decreased through the efforts of community watch members working with the police. They also agreed changing the street name has a side benefit of increasing property value.
“You can change the name, but you can’t hide from Zillow,” Bettie Olivieri said during the public hearing of the online real estate site.
Olivieri, who lives off 16th Avenue South, has long opposed the name change citing the name’s historical importance.
Elaine Hoffman, also of 16th Avenue South, joined Olivieri in her opposition to the name change questioning the purpose of just changing the name for a section of the street rather than ramping up an effort to change the environment on the entire street.
“Perhaps if you go ahead and change the name and crimes don’t change, what’s next?” she asked the commission. “Are you going to build a wall there?”
Commission member Ann Britain LeMay spoke to unify to the north and south ends before the vote to change the name.
“We all want to be on the same page,” she said. “A rising tide floats all boats.”
Pritchard agreed saying the community’s efforts to improve their neighborhood deserved recognition.
“Hopefully that is read as encouragement by other community groups in the city of Myrtle Beach,” he said. “The concerns from the northern end of Yaupon, it is a community that needs help. It is one that, I think in our earliest meetings, we have tried to suggest that there is something to be learned from what’s happening on the southern end of Yaupon. Hopefully they will go away more charged than ever to make changes.”
