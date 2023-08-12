He died here. Twice.
The first time was the rainy night he was shot between the eyes. The second was six months later when surgeons were repairing his skull.
But Marquis McCollough is determined, “sassy” as some of his nurses describe him. Still recovering from multiple surgeries, his steps are hesitant as the 17-year-old from Andrews walks into Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach to see the rooms where he was treated last year and to meet those who mended his wounds.
“Do you remember me?” Madison Payne asked after flicking tears off her cheeks.
“Are you to one who took my ice cream?” he played along before teasing each other about McCollough being a Dallas Cowboys fan.
The surgical trauma intensive care unit nurse assured him it must have been another unit on another floor that took his ice cream. She was the one along with a team of others who cared for him and held his mother throughout the 48 days he spent at the hospital.
McCollough remembers some things from his hospital stay but it’s in blinks and snaps like waking in rooms with bright lights, his hands bound to the bed rails to keep him from yanking his bandages, medicine mixed in a pudding cup and the first time he woke after the gunshot to see his mother, brother and a cousin by his bedside.
His mother remembers it all though.
Jawana McCray folded her arms around each nurse and doctor who cared for her son. They cared for her, too, she said asking about who is living with who and what kind of hamburgers and wings they will have once they can schedule a cookout.
“They are my family,” she said, letting a tear roll down her cheeks and over the corner of her smile. “I mean that. These people are my family now. Everyone at this hospital has been, I just can’t explain it. Family. They are family.”
Tasha Litton white-knuckled her hands together standing in front of the teen and about 20 family members gathered in the third-floor hallway by the surgical ICU.
“This is the reason why we show up. We see a lot of really scary things, a lot of bad things,” she said. “This kid worked so hard. He gave us a run for our money, but he showed up. His family is probably one of the most supportive families I have ever seen.”
Litton leaned close while others cried.
“Do me a favor. Don’t every come back here as a patient. We want to see you happy and healthy, bud. We didn’t know if he was going to make it. This kid has the tenacity of no other and determination of no other,” she said.
“And nine lives,” fellow nurse Emma Blinn said.
The reunion, called a victory lap by the hospital staff, serves a dual purpose – it allows the family to ask questions and see the path their loved one took during trauma as it inches the door closed on that part of their journey while simultaneously giving the staff a chance to heal after seeing patients who survived.
Alison Burns, the trauma administrative director at the hospital, said the victory lap helps the staff as much as it helps the patients.
The victory lap is offered several times a year at the hospital and includes bringing former patients and family through the emergency room doors, to one of the three trauma bays, to the radiology department, up to the third-floor surgical trauma unit and an operating room.
“You see a lot of smiles. You’re not going to remember most of the people, but we remember you,” Burns said explaining it’s not uncommon for 200 hands to touch one patient the first day they are at the hospital.
Calling McCollough a “miracle,” Blinn said she remembers July 30, 2022, as she and another nurse sat with his mother outside of the trauma unit knowing the teen had a 22% chance of survival because of the type and placement of the injury he had to his head.
It began with denial, McCray said.
She was folding clothes that Saturday around dusk when her daughter called saying that her son had been shot at a nearby apartment complex in Andrews. She rushed to the scene to find her older son reassuring her they had taken McCollough to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital after he was able to see him.
“I see my brother on the ground, so my first instinct is to reach down,” McCollough’s brother Quandre Green said describing feeling disassociated. “I’m in video game mode at this moment. He was responsive to me. And from that moment all kind of fear and doubt went out. I still had worries, but bro was responsive to me at that moment.”
Green said McCollough wasn’t talking but he was reaching to pull his pants up the way Green had seen him do out of habit many times in their shared lives.
Annie Bowers, an EMT with Georgetown County, agreed as she met the family again at the Grand Strand emergency bay on Friday.
“You are a very persistent young man. Even in the condition that you were in, you kept fighting us. You kept fighting and did not let up,” she told of McCollough trying to pull the bandages off his head. “You could tell he’s a fighter. That night, you could tell. And that’s a good thing.”
By the time McCray got to the hospital in downtown Georgetown, some 18 miles from the apartments where he was shot, the staff had stabilized him and planned to transfer him to Myrtle Beach since it is a trauma unit. Once in Myrtle Beach, Green said the hospital was placed in standard procedure lock down as a gunshot victim is admitted.
“You know what happens at a trauma center. Some make it. Some don’t,” Green said.
But his mother was feeling reassured with McCollough in the operating room, so she sent her family home after 1 a.m. only to have a nurse she knew as Jill telling her to call the family back. When the family arrived back at the hospital nearly an hour later, McCray said Jill and the surgeon told her it was time to worry.
McCollough had died on the table. They brought him back.
McCray stayed with her son and the rest of the family took shifts staying with him for the 48 days he was hospitalized.
“We never let him spend the night alone here. I knew if he woke up alone,” she said as her voice trailed off. “We made sure he wasn’t alone after that.”
By February, she said, he was scheduled for another surgery to repair his skull.
It happened again, she said of a brain bleed on the operating table and her son dying again. But he came back again.
During the recovery, the nurses gathered around him on the third floor on Friday, laughed at learning lessons from McCollough.
“We learned not to take our phones in the room with him. He took our phones. He was good at it,” Litton said.
“I did that? I took y’alls phones?” McCollough laughed.
And they all laughed remembering seeing signs of humor as he refused to shake hands but insisted on a dap while appreciating stress balls, fidget cubes and Play-Doh globs to keep his hands busy.
“He is sassy. It’s the sassy ones that do the best,” Litton said.
“And stubborn. Stubborn is his middle name,” Blinn added.
After McCollough was discharged from Grand Strand, McCray said, they spent a month at a rehabilitation hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Home and healing, McCollough is taking steps towards the future. He’s back at Andrews High School taking 10th and 11th grade courses so he can catch up and graduate with his class with plans of learning how to be a diesel mechanic.
“What do I do? I go to school. I play my games. I go to sleep a lot,” he said.
And grow, McCray said. When he was brought to the hospital with a point-blank bullet wound, he was 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 132 pounds. Now he’s close to 200 pounds and north of 5 feet, 9 inches.
“You know what that means?” McCollough asked. “When I get to the basketball court, it’s on.”
McCollough and his family do not want to talk about the shooting other than McCray stating she does not believe it was an accident.
Kaizon Wright was charged in connection to the shooting in Georgetown County. He faces four pending charges: assault/attempted murder, weapons/unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, public records state.
