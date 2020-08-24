Kimberly Hickman saw Dan Haddock frequently having breakfast at the Bojangles where she works, but never imagined he and a Myrtle Beach-based group of teens would be able to help her mother build a much-needed wheelchair ramp on her Conway home.
“He heard my story and wanted to help,” Hickman said, adding she thanks God first and foremost, but said she’s also thankful for all the help the community is offering her mother, Janie, who is currently hospitalized.
Hickman said her mother’s issues started out with kidney failure and dialysis and moved to gout on her feet, which eventually moved up and resulted in the amputation of both of her legs.
The nonprofit community-based group MCC L.I.T., which stands for Mary C. Canty Lifelong Impacted Teens, built Kimberly’s mother a wheelchair ramp two weeks ago.
Hickman said she and her daughter are paying out of pocket to try to make her mother’s home more wheelchair-accessible inside, too.
MCC L.I.T. came about a little over three years ago, when Ja’Net Wade heard about the death of three teenagers within a six-month timeframe in Myrtle Beach.
“The three teen deaths spoke volumes to me,” Wade said. “It stated there was a definite cry for help.”
Wade, the recreation youth coordinator for the City of Myrtle Beach, went on to create MCC L.I.T., based out of the Mary C. Canty Recreation Center on Canal Street in Myrtle Beach.
“I wanted to create [the program] to provide a platform for teens led by teens to be able to address these needs and issues that teens are experiencing in our communities, while also providing leadership opportunities and a community outreach of resources for the teens, their families and peers,” Wade said.
The group is made up of teens, 13 to 17-years-old.
Mia Angelo, a college student mentor to the group, said the students also serve as a teen advisory board for the Myrtle Beach City Council.
Angelo said Wade is like an “Auntie” to the students. Their parents call on her for help, and she also makes house visits.
Angelo hopes to be trainedsoon to do similar things for the group.
“These kids are just awesome,” Angelo said. “I feel like they have taught me more than I’ve ever been able to teach them. They always have a great attitude…can easily put a smile on your face. Every one of them is different and unique and brings something different to the table.”
Before COVID-19 restrictions, the group was able to meet three or four times a week. After school, Angelo and Wade at times had meals for them at the center, and set up discussions to talk about different issues.
“Last time we met we were talking about police brutality. We want to talk to them about some of the serious stuff, but we also talk about things like important skills you need going into an interview, and also just about what might be going on in their home,” Angelo said.
Before the virus, Angelo said they also took incentive trips to nearby towns if someone made a milestone grade on schoolwork, got a new job or had another accomplishment to celebrate.
Angelo said a large part of the group is made up of Black students, and in the past sometimes those incentive trips included travel to historically Black colleges and universities to teach them about the college application process and expose them to college settings.
Da’Maiyah Jones, a rising junior at Myrtle Beach High School, has been part of the group for more than two years and hopes to eventually be a mentor like Angelo.
Jones found out about the group when her siblings were signing up for a summer camp at the center, and said she really enjoys being “part of something bigger than myself.”
“Just to be able to give back in,” Jones said. “Just being able to be with [the mentors] and learn so much from them; it’s amazing.”
This summer the group continued working on some construction projects overseen by Haddock, a general contractor, and his business, Haddock Enterprises.
Thus far they have completed a variety of things like building wheelchair ramps, and even demolishing and rebuilding a front porch.
“They love it. They learn how to use different tools [and more],” Angelo said, saying the group loves seeing the smiles on homeowners’ faces.
They’ve done work in Conway, Myrtle Beach and other parts of the county.
Haddock said the projects have given the group different experiences they might not otherwise have with certain aspects of construction, noting that he comes occasionally and teaches welding to interested students.
Jones had a job this summer and was unable to participate as much as she did before, but said the community involvement in doing things for those in need was what she liked most.
Being able to be hands-on in a project and learn new skills was invaluable, and Jones said she learned about things she never thought she’d be doing, like how to safely use a chainsaw.
Wade is very proud of her “kids”.
“To see the kids implement a plan, achieve and accomplish their goals is such an amazing, humbling and rewarding feeling,” Wade said. “The kids’ growth happens at astonishing speed when they are focused, dedicated and disciplined within themselves.”
She said they “embody the spirit of the LeBron James quote, ‘Strive for greatness’, and the daily dedication and drive it takes to commit and invest excellence in yourself.”
“The smiles on their faces when they accomplish something that they thought was impossible is priceless,” Wade said. “To the kids, mentors, my assistant coach Malik Williams and myself, we all learn from each other and grow with each other on a daily basis. We love what we do and we lead with love.”
MCC L.I.T. has some upcoming projects in Horry County that still need some funding to complete, and they are still taking donations to help Hickman finish readying her mother’s home for her wheelchair.
Anyone interested in helping out can contact Wade at (843) 918-1477, email her at Ja’NetWade@cityofmyrtlebeach.com, or visit the GoFundMe page they set up for Hickman’s Conway home project at https://gf.me/u/yjtg59
Any funds donated that are not used for materials will be given to Mrs. Hickman for her daily expenses, Haddock said.
“We want this group to be something honorable to be a part of,” Angelo said. “When you do sign up, [the students know they] are representing the group even when [they] are not with them. We try to teach good character, and to see their personal growth is really awesome.”
