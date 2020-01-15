A teen sentenced for the attack and rape of an elderly woman in the Surfside Beach area escaped from a juvenile detention facility.
The S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) tweeted police are looking for 16-year-old Nicholas Rios.
He is believed to have left the DJJ's Broad River Road Complex in Columbia on Wednesday, according to a tweet.
Rios was recently sentenced to 35 years in prison after he admitted to attacking a 72-year-old woman at her home in July.
He prosecuted as an adult and pleaded guilty to attempted murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal sexual assault and kidnapping in connection to the rape and attack.
Police air and ground units are actively searching for Rios. He is described as 5-foot-2 and approximately 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.
Authorities are asking anyone who sees him to call 911.
🚨 This evening, 16-year-old Nicholas Rios is believed to have left the DJJ Broad River Road Complex in Columbia. SLED air and ground units are actively searching for Mr. Rios along with local law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/Jo8p9JCsQk— SCDJJ (@SCDJJPIO) January 16, 2020
