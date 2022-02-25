The staff in the Horry County Probate Judge’s office was wiping away tears Tuesday as Judge Kathy Ward talked about her decision to retire.
Ward announced this past week that after forty years in the Probate Office, with the most recent eight as the presiding judge, that she will step down at the end of her term, which will end in early January of 2023.
It was unanimous, the female-heavy staff loves her and hates to see her go.
“I started in Probate Court in January of 1981, and, if my math is correct, that’s over 40 years,” she said.
A wise man, she said, once told her that it is better to leave four years too soon than four years too late.
“I’m still healthy and as much as I have adored and loved serving the people and being a part of this court, I think there’s a time and place for everything and now’s the time,” she said.
Ward holds the only judgeship in county government that is elected. Members of the S.C. General Assembly appoint all of the others, which include masters-in-equity, magistrates, family and circuit judges.
Filing opens for Ward’s position March 16 at noon and closes March 30 at noon. Ward says she has no inside information about who might run for the job.
Probate judges run by parties, so there will be a primary in June and the General Election will come in November. The new judge will take office when Ward leaves.
One of two associate judges in the office, Donna Lupo, plans to retire along with Ward. Allen Beverly is the chief associate judge in the office.
No matter that the job involves some difficult topics like conservatorships, wills, involuntary commitments and guardianships, the office also has a happy side. Its staff issues marriage licenses, and this week was a busy one because lots of people wanted to get married on 2-22-22, the ladies said.
Ward says she’s loved every minute of being the judge, and according to her staff, they have also loved working with her.
“When she made the announcement, it was a good thing everybody had a mask on…cause we were all crying,” said judicial specialist Jane Martin.
Martin keeps fretting about what they’ll do when their “family” breaks up because the people in the office say they see themselves as a family and losing a much-loved family member is tough.
Ward, they say, is always kind and encouraging and the word “beautiful” was also mentioned.
When Leah Scott, also a judicial specialist, heard Ward’s announcement, she said, “I was like what are we going to do? What are we going to do without you?”
Martin says Ward keeps assuring them, “Y’all are going to be all right.”
Ward began her work with the county in 1975 in the Horry County Treasurer’s Office working with then-treasurer Bob Grissom. Although she liked the job, she said, she kept getting the feeling that there was just something more she was being called to do.
In 1981, she applied for and got a job as a court reporter working with W.C. Floyd, the judge at that time. Carolyn Wright was the associate judge working with Floyd.
“…I love shorthand and this was an opportunity for me to use my shorthand that I had learned and loved…So I got the job and it was actually bittersweet, but I felt that was the right place for me,” Ward said.
After six years of doing that, Floyd retired and Wright became the judge.
“I had no idea when I started working in January of 1981 that I would eventually become the duly-elected probate judge. That was not my plan, but it was God’s plan.”
She said before she ran eight years ago, she had the same feeling that she had when she was in the Treasurer’s Office, that there was more for her to do.
So eight years ago, she decided that God wanted her to run for the judge’s job. She did and came out victorious over then-judge Dierdre Edmonds. In her next race for the job, she ran unopposed.
“In my heart, win or lose, I had already won. That was more of an opportunity for me to serve the citizens of Horry County that I felt I had been called to do,” she said.
She looks to the Bible as she says the Bible says the number seven is the number for completion.
“The judges have a parking place and the number of my spot is number seven,” she said.
She also looks to the Bible as she said, “The Bible says, ‘I’ll finish a good work in you.’ I feel like that has happened with me.”
She says she’s always seen her job as a position of service, and she has enjoyed serving the people.
“I’ve always had an open door policy. My door is literally always open to the staff and to the public, and I feel like I’ve been accessible to them in their time of need.”
Has she always been able to make everyone happy with her decisions? No, she says as she answers her own question.
“When you go into the courtroom not everybody will leave happy,” she said.
She just wants everyone to leave thinking she was fair.
Her goal is to portray kindness, graciousness and mercy.
She said she has always asked God to give her wisdom and after she’s made a decision she doesn’t dwell on it or wonder if it was wrong because she’s prayed.
Martin and Scott say Ward has been a great boss. Every now and then she brings in doughnuts or provides lunch or gives cards or a little cake to everybody. At Christmas she has a party, and they think it’s the best one anyone has.
In her retirement Ward plans to spend lots of time with her two children, their spouses and five grandchildren.
“Quite honestly, serving the people of this county has been my greatest honor. It really has,” Ward said.
