Fans of Coastal Carolina University living in Conway won’t have to go all the way to Myrtle Beach for their Teal Nation merchandise for much longer.
“As many of you know, our store down at Myrtle Beach has been doing really, really well, so we’re looking at something in downtown Conway,” said CCU Board of Trustees chairman Delan Stevens.
On Monday morning, trustees approved a one-year lease agreement, renewable for two more years, for a new Teal Nation store in downtown Conway at 324 Main St., in the old This and That location.
The store hopes to open near the beginning of August before school starts.
“We’re very, very excited…” said Travis Overton, CCU’s chief of staff.
According to CCU officials, the existing store in Myrtle Beach has gone above and beyond expectations – averaging $2,600 in revenue per day in its 119 days of business.
They’d originally hoped it would at least garner $1,500 per day.
“It’s been a good store for us,” said CCU Chief Financial Officer David Frost.
The Conway store will center more on CCU-focused home goods like sheets, comforters and pillows, in addition to more tailgating supplies like chairs and coolers. A small selection of shirts and apparel would still be available at the new location, too.
Rent on the storefront would be around $1,800 per month, Frost said, and the store is about 1,500-square-feet in size. To break even, the store would need to cash in about $1,475 per business day.
“We’re confident we can break even and probably do better,” Frost said, noting that the rent falls in line with comparable properties in downtown Conway that they considered prior to settling on this location.
CCU President Dr. Michael Benson said that he went to the Myrtle Beach Teal Nation store recently around 10 p.m. at night, and the crowd had not dissipated – selling nearly $13,000 in one day.
“I anticipate that store will continue to do well,” Benson said. “We’ve heard very positive feedback on this second location – they are very excited about it.”
As is the case at the Myrtle Beach location, patrons could also buy tickets to school events, purchase rounds of golf, and even schedule tours of the campus from the new Conway store.
“We’ve been working to expand that out a little further to where we could even tie more into admissions,” Overton said.
The new Conway location was chosen due to its quality and recent upfittings that brought it up to a clean, usable location, as well as the large front windows to display merchandise.
Check back with My Horry News for details on store opening events later this summer.
