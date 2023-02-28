Coastal Carolina University is surfing the tide into Myrtle Beach to offer its officially licensed merchandise at Teal Nation, a new retail store set to open at Broadway at the Beach.
“We are delighted to welcome Coastal Carolina University’s Teal Nation retail store to Broadway at the Beach,” said April Dendy Martin, senior vice president at Burroughs & Chapin. “An exciting addition to our merchant mix, Teal Nation provides our community with a great option to shop CCU gear, and introduces the university, brand and experience to the millions of guests visiting Broadway at the Beach each year.”
Teal Nation will offer a variety of officially licensed CCU products including clothing, accessories, home decor and gift items beginning March 1, when the store plans to hold its grand opening.
The store will be open daily according to Broadway at the Beach operations, and will launch an online store soon.
“Teal Nation is an excellent opportunity to expand our footprint and introduce our brand to the millions of people who visit Broadway at the Beach each year,” said CCU President Michael T. Benson. “One of the key benefits of this initiative is that our students will have the opportunity to gain valuable hands-on learning experience while they help to operate the store and answer questions about all things CCU.”
The location also offers visitors a place to learn more about enrolling at the university, purchase tickets to attend athletic and cultural events, and arrange tee times at CCU’s General James Hackler Golf Course, which is adjacent to the school’s campus in Conway.
Information about the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at CCU, an enrichment program for adult learners age 50 and older.
The program offers its members campus and community benefits as well as access to various courses, special interest groups, and excursions.
Teal Nation will also offer a 30% discount to CCU students, faculty and staff as well as Alumni Association and Chanticleer Athletic Foundation members with valid CNO or membership cards.
The store’s grand opening is at 1198 Celebrity Circle on March 1 at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.