Horry County teachers could see a $4,000 salary increase this year, but that decision ultimately rests with state lawmakers.
“The language [in the state proviso] may change,” said HCS Chief Financial Officer John Gardner, explaining the details of the possible raises.
First-year teachers at HCS make $39,745, according to the current salary schedule. The state minimum salary for the same position is $36,119.
That extra $3,748 that Horry County first-years receive is considered to be a “local supplement.” In the proposed state budget, the district would be required to pay the state base minimum and the local supplement, which cannot be lowered for the next fiscal year (which begins July 1).
That means the lawmakers' proposal would move the first-year salary to $40,000 statewide and boost it to $43,748 at HCS. At that level, the $4,000 raises for each teacher could cost the district $17.6 million.
Gardner also noted that the employer cost for district staff insurance is expected to increase by 18.1%, which would cost $2.3 million.
Depending whether the raises are approved, the district could potentially see a shortfall of up to $6.3 million if they are required to follow the state mandate.
School board member Howard Barnard said he thought the word “deficit” was too strong of a word.
“We don’t know if we have a deficit yet," he said. "I don’t want the taxpayers thinking we have a deficit … if we were working the budget today, we’re going to have to make that up somewhere else."
Vice chairman Neil James was concerned about the rest of the district employee salaries as well.
“To ensure equity, we may have to have more [raises],” James said.
A possible 5.1% bus driver salary increase is also on the table, but the details have yet to be announced. The current information could move the $13.25 starting salary to $13.93 for the Bus Driver I position, and from $13.91 to $14.59 for Bus Driver 2.
Barnard hoped that with an increase in bus driver pay, the district may see an increase in driver recruitment, but HCS Chief of Human Resources Mary Anderson said it might still be a tough sell.
“We are competing with private industries that pay much more than we do," Anderson said. "It is making our ability to recruit much more difficult."
After these proposals go through the House Ways and Means Committee (the budget writing committee), they would then be sent to the full House. Then the proposal would go to the Senate Finance Committee, then the full Senate, then back to the House.
If there were any issues with it at that point, a conference committee would be formed to iron out the details before the item returned to Gov. Henry McMaster for final signing this summer.
In other board news:
- Dr. Andrea Pridgen will be the new principal of the Academy of Technology and Academics (ATA), effective July 1.
- The top five HCS Teacher of the Year finalists are Renee Atkinson (Aynor High School), Yaminah Jordan (Conway High School), Jessica Miller (Myrtle Beach Middle School), Amy Howe (North Myrtle Beach High School), and Cynthia Lehr (Socastee High School). The winner will be announced during a banquet on May 3.
- The Horry County Schools Technology Fair will take place on March 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
