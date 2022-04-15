More than a year after COVID-19 vaccines rolled out and the economy reopened, Myrtle Beach-area companies are still struggling to staff up.
Employers in two of the region’s largest sectors say there is difficulty recruiting both skilled and unskilled labor that appears to be unprecedented in recent history.
Henry Merino, senior manager at Merin Construction, said it took him an average of two months to hire a range of positions, including supervisors, estimators, carpenters and framers.
“Before the pandemic it would take mostly a week,” he said. “To get the help we had to raise wages. It worked pretty quickly.”
Abi Perkins, assistant general managers of King Street Grille, similarly raised wages after staffing shortages forced the restaurant to close several hours early.
“This year it’s taken a month and a half to get staffed up to where we need to be — last year, it was three months,” she said. “Before the pandemic, it would take less than a week to hire service positions.”
The local labor shortage has tracked with a statewide trend, which prompted the S.C. Dept. of Employment and Workforce to launch the Labor Force Participation Task Force in March.
“We have a task force because we don’t know exactly what’s driving this,” said Bryan Grady, SCDEW Labor Market information Director. “Big picture policy changes would be driven by the legislature and we’re not here to tell them what to do.”
The task force will meet monthly to discuss research and identify key causes of South Carolina’s relatively low labor force participation rate, measured by the proportion of residents 16 and older who are employed or seeking employment.
At 57.1%, it is over 5% below the national average, which Grady called “substantial.”
Experts and officials differ on the role of the pandemic.
Ayla Hemeon, workforce development director at the Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments, said that some have been avoiding in-person work for fear of passing COVID-19 to an older family member or child too young for vaccination.
“I think COVID has a lot to do with that,” she said. “We’re seeing a lot more employers working with families with remote work, flexible shifts.”
Merino noted that schedule disruptions during the pandemic led many day laborers to move.
“A lot of the work slowed down, so a lot of laborers who worked in this area went to areas that were hiring a lot,” he said. “So when things picked up, some people who used to be here had left.
"We turned down a lot of jobs and had to schedule jobs a month ahead of time,” he added.
The task force — which has been acquiring preliminary data through an agreement with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and examining states with comparable participation rates — has focused on larger structural factors.
“One [state] we were most interested in was Ohio,” said SCDEW Research Economist Erica Von Nessen. “They had a study on sidelines — people not employed or looking — in February 2020. [The study] identified things like disability, opioids, incarceration. Metropolitan areas tend to have larger participation than rural areas.”
Rob Salvino, director of the Grant Center for Real Estate and Economics at Coastal Carolina, made a similar point while acknowledging the pandemic “was clearly a negative.”
“Looking regionally, prior to the pandemic, the Southeast generally has a lower workforce participation rate,” he said. “Educational attainment is lower. It has a less urbanized economy compared to the rest of the United States. More densely urban economies tend to have a higher density of employment.”
Salvino said Horry County encounters all of those challenges, which are further compounded by the region’s lack of major infrastructure.
“Horry is about an hour-and-a-half from an interstate,” he explained, listing Wilmington, Florence and Charleston as the closest examples. “Larger companies are not going to pay as much attention to the area if transportation costs are higher.”
Outside companies could prove important for increasing the labor force participation rate: Since hospitality and food service industries employ much of their work force in temporary jobs, many Horry County residents are only in the labor force for a few months out of the year.
Pier 14 Seafood Restaurant and Fishing, for example, closes down entirely every winter, said manager Caroline Freese.
Salvino expressed support for I-73, a proposed interstate that would link the Myrtle Beach area to I-95, which has also received backing from Gov. Henry McMaster, U.S. Rep. Tom Rice and State Rep. Case Brittain (R-Myrtle Beach).
Although North Myrtle Beach Beach and Myrtle Beach have both pledged funding, the intergovernmental project — which would require funding from state, local and federal bodies — has stalled following Horry County Council’s vote against contributing.
Salvino said the surge in full-time residents has spurred a commensurate demand for full-time employees to service the newcomers, while the city of Myrtle Beach has attempted to attract more full-timers.
“Industry groups, state and local governments are doing all kinds of things to increase year-round industry,” said Salvino, adding that mixed-use facilities that combine apartments with retail and restaurants are a key component of the city’s plan. “My real estate class is looking at the Arts and Innovation district. Market Common is another example.”
Some have wondered if the surge in baby boomers retiring and moving to the state has diluted its participation rate.
“The labor force participation rate represents people 16 and older, so there’s not an upper-age cutoff,” Von Nessen noted.
“South Carolina is a retirement destination so we’re not expecting your 83-year-old to get a job,” Grady added.
However, Salvino said dilution was unlikely.
“I don’t think retirees dilute participation rate enough to matter,” he said. “All ten of the lowest participation rates are in the southeast, and not all are attracting retirees. Labor participation is even lower in some rural states that are losing population.”
While the SCDEW task force is months away from presenting findings, it is currently discussing research, such as a white paper Grady and Von Nessen published in February.
“There are a lot of moving parts,” Grady said of the study in an interview. “Do people have access to the resources they need?
“If they don’t have broadband, they can’t get a remote job,” Grady continued. “if they don’t have a car, they can’t get to any jobs in person; if people have children or an elderly parent they care for… if people have been in prison [and] they can’t get a job.”
The task force is comprised of economists from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, private sector companies like LinkedIn and ZipRecruiter and various universities across the state.
In the meantime, SC Works is aiming to get more people into the labor force.
“We’re seeing in Horry-Georgetown, there are plenty of jobs out there,” Hemeon said. “It’s finding the people who want to do those jobs.”
SC Works statistics show that its Conway, Georgetown and Kingstree offices received more calls about unemployment insurance benefits than work opportunities in each month from July 2021 to February 2022.
“We pay for people to go to on-the-job training" for some positions, Ameon said, adding that it has partnerships with Horry-Georgetown Technical College. “We push getting a degree in a trade program. We’ll reimburse [some] gas and childcare.”
