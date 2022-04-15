More than a year after COVID-19 vaccines rolled out and the economy reopened, Myrtle Beach-area companies are still struggling to staff up.

Employers in two of the region’s largest sectors say there is difficulty recruiting both skilled and unskilled labor that appears to be unprecedented in recent history.

Henry Merino, senior manager at Merin Construction, said it took him an average of two months to hire a range of positions, including supervisors, estimators, carpenters and framers.

“Before the pandemic it would take mostly a week,” he said. “To get the help we had to raise wages. It worked pretty quickly.”

Abi Perkins, assistant general managers of King Street Grille, similarly raised wages after staffing shortages forced the restaurant to close several hours early.

“This year it’s taken a month and a half to get staffed up to where we need to be — last year, it was three months,” she said. “Before the pandemic, it would take less than a week to hire service positions.”

The local labor shortage has tracked with a statewide trend, which prompted the S.C. Dept. of Employment and Workforce to launch the Labor Force Participation Task Force in March.

“We have a task force because we don’t know exactly what’s driving this,” said Bryan Grady, SCDEW Labor Market information Director. “Big picture policy changes would be driven by the legislature and we’re not here to tell them what to do.”

The task force will meet monthly to discuss research and identify key causes of South Carolina’s relatively low labor force participation rate, measured by the proportion of residents 16 and older who are employed or seeking employment.

At 57.1%, it is over 5% below the national average, which Grady called “substantial.”

Experts and officials differ on the role of the pandemic.