Coastal Carolina defensive end Tarron Jackson became the seventh ever Chanticleer to be selected in the NFL Draft when he was picked by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round Saturday.
The 2020 Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year was the 191st overall pick. Jackson is the first Coastal player to be drafted since De’Angelo Henderson was taken in the sixth round by the Denver Broncos in 2017. He is just the second ever Coastal defensive player to be drafted (Josh Norman was a fifth round selection in 2012).
Jackson was part of a stellar 2020 Chanticleer team that went 11-1 and finished the regular season undefeated. He led the team in sacks (8.5) and tackles for loss (14).
Jackson was a finalist for the Lombardi Award, the Lott IMPACT Trophy and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. He graduated from Coastal with a degree in mathematics last year.
Jackson leaves Coastal as the program's leader in sacks (26.5), tackles for loss (44.5), quarterback hurries (34), yards lost from sacks (176) and yards lost from tackles for loss (227). Despite Coastal officially join the Sun Belt in football in 2017, Jackson will head to the NFL with the second-most career sacks in conference history (25).
Jackson is one of three Sun Belt players to be chosen in this year‘s NFL Draft and was the 10th Sun Belt player to be selected in the last two years.
The Aiken native will join an Eagles squad that went 4-11-1 in 2020 and finished last in the NFC East.
