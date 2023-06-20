The new Surfside Beach Fishing Pier has synthetic boards that will be break away sections when hit by hurricane force winds, said John Adair of the public works department with the town of Surfside Beach. He said the pier is designed so the break away sections blow out but leaves the pier standing. The old pier was destroyed in 2016 by Hurricane Matthew. The anticipated total cost of the pier is more than $20 million. The Federal Emergency Management Agency kicked in nearly $10 million for the pier that the town has owned since 2008. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Lights are being installed under the new Surfside Beach Fishing Pier on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. The lights are designed to be safe for nesting and hatching sea turtles, said John Adair of the public works department with the town of Surfside Beach. The old pier was destroyed in 2016 by Hurricane Matthew. The anticipated total cost of the pier is more than $20 million. The Federal Emergency Management Agency kicked in nearly $10 million for the pier that the town has owned since 2008. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
The new Surfside Beach Fishing Pier is the length and width as the one destroyed in 2016 by Hurricane Matthew, said John Adair (left) of the public works department with the town of Surfside Beach. The new pier is 25 feet tall, nine feet taller than the old pier. The pier is 800 feet from the front steps to the tip of the pier. It is 16 feet wide and fans out to 24 feet and 36 feet wide at the gazebo area at the end of the pier. It has 26 concrete pilings, compared to wooden pilings that were every 12 feet on the old pier. The anticipated total cost of the pier is more than $20 million. The Federal Emergency Management Agency kicked in nearly $10 million for the pier that the town has owned since 2008. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
The new Surfside Beach Fishing Pier is the length and width as the one destroyed in 2016 by Hurricane Matthew, said John Adair of the public works department with the town of Surfside Beach. The new pier is 25 feet tall, nine feet taller than the old pier. The pier is 800 feet from the front steps to the tip of the pier. It is 16 feet wide and fans out to 24 feet and 36 feet wide at the gazebo area at the end of the pier. It has 26 concrete pilings, compared to wooden pilings that were every 12 feet on the old pier. The anticipated total cost of the pier is more than $20 million. The Federal Emergency Management Agency kicked in nearly $10 million for the pier that the town has owned since 2008. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Work is being done in the four retail spaces in three buildings on the new Surfside Beach Fishing Pier on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Surf Diner is set to occupy the largest of the buildings. Drippy’s ice cream shop and Perry’s Bait and Tackle will be in two other buildings on the pier. John Adair of the public works department with the town of Surfside Beach said the town will have a small office in one of the buildings and one retail/dining space has yet to be leased. The old pier was destroyed in 2016 by Hurricane Matthew. The anticipated total cost of the pier is more than $20 million. The Federal Emergency Management Agency kicked in nearly $10 million for the pier that the town has owned since 2008. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Heavy equipment is expected to be removed soon from around the new Surfside Beach Fishing Pier. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
In recent months, members of the Surfside Beach pier committee have been at odds with the city over what they considered “inaction by the town council” and a general lack of communication involving the completion of the pier.
Monday night, chairman Robert Krouse said the committee wanted to move forward and work with the administration “to get the best pier we can.” He added that the committee still feels it’s important to get public discussion about the pier and to bring suggestions to the town from surveys they have taken over the last year.
The pier was wiped out in 2016 by Hurricane Matthew and rebuilding it will cost upwards of $20 million. The Federal Emergency Management Agency have put up nearly $10 million for the pier, which the town has owned since 2008.
The town has said the latest date for “substantial completion” is Aug. 9.
At last month’s pier committee meeting, the three members were especially upset with then interim administrator Rob Clemons. Clemons has since gone back to his regular job as fire chief after the town hired Gerald Vincent to be the new full-time administrator.
Krouse said there has been better communication between his panel and the town and from now on, committee suggestions and questions will go directly to the administrator who will forward them to the necessary party.
Public works director John Adair gave the committee an update on the pier’s progress. Adair has been designated by the town to be the operations manager of the pier when it finally opens. He has also been involved with the construction process from the outset.
Adair said currently two vendors, Perry’s Bait and Tackle Shop and Drippy’s Ice Cream, have signed contracts to operate on the pier. A Request for Proposal has been sent out to garner interest in the remaining empty building. The committee and the town council said their preference would be for a food and beverage business to occupy the space.
He said because of elevation regulations, the concrete structure is 25-feet high from the water to the bottom of the pier, nine feet higher than the previous pier. It’s roughly the same length as the old pier at 800 feet from the top of the stairs to the end. The pier is 16 feet wide and fans out to 24 feet and 36 feet wide at the gazebo area at the end of the pier.
The covered area at the end of the pier is larger than on the last pier and will provide extra shade and a possible location for different forms of entertainment, Adair said. He cautioned that maximum occupancy for the pier is roughly 500 people.
During a pier tour last week with MyHorryNews.com, Adair said the pier has synthetic boards that will break away sections if hit by hurricane-force winds. The design allows for the break away sections to blow out while leaving the pier still standing.
Lights were recently installed and are designed to be safe for nesting and hatching sea turtles.
At high tide, Adair said the water at the end of the pier is approximately 20 feet.
The town's pier committee offered a couple of ideas for extra income for the pier—either sidewalk pavers in front of the pier or brass name plates.
Adair said he preferred the name plates because the sand can cause damage to the pavers and the wooden railings of the pier offer hundreds of locations for the name plates that could be sold to the public.
On a positive note, Adair said the town hopes that once it gets a certificate of occupancy for the pier later this summer, a fireworks display can be launched from it. For years, a massive fireworks show took place at the end of the pier on July 4.
The Surfside Beach Pier Committee was established in February 2022 to assist the town with plans for the new pier. The reopening was originally slated for late 2022, but that target date has been pushed out multiple times due to delays from required inspections and construction.
Heavy equipment is expected to be removed soon from around the new Surfside Beach Fishing Pier. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
