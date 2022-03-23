By Steve Robertson
The small town of Tabor City, N.C. has produced not one, but two American Idol performers and now the pair have teamed up to knock on the doors of the Nashville country music scene.
Sixteen-year-old Ryleigh Madison recently wowed the judges on American Idol who gave her a Golden Ticket to Hollywood after some good-natured ribbing about her Southern accent.
“It didn’t bother me at all, I hear that all the time,” laughed Madison, who told the judges she was from Whiteville, N.C. because “that was the closest city people might know.”
The segment, aired on ABC, was filmed in December and Madison did travel to Hollywood. She can’t reveal any more because of a confidentially agreement and she must wait like everyone else for more news.
“It is very nerve racking,” she said. “I have to watch what I say and it is hard to keep a secret.”
However, it’s no secret that she and her uncle, Dustin Chapman are turning heads in the country music world.
The duo recently released their newest single, Family Things, that is receiving airtime across the United States. It has already been viewed more than 20,000 times on YouTube.
Meanwhile, they continue to perform together at venues in North Myrtle Beach to packed houses.
Amazingly, Chapman also earned a Golden ticket to Hollywood last year when he sang a song he wrote call Slow Dance. He didn’t make it past the first round, but he made important contacts while in Hollywood.
“I knew last year when I was in Hollywood that Ryleigh would thrive in this environment,” said Chapman. “I made a lot of connections while I was there and I sent the producers some video of Ryleigh and they set up a Zoom call. Ryleigh sang and played piano. They had her sing a good catalogue of six songs and I was just super proud of her.”
Madison, a sophomore at South Columbus High School, said she has been amazed by the support people have given her since her return from Hollywood.
“Everyone has been super supportive and I’m thankful for that because you never know how people are going to react,” said Madison. “They cheered me on and that means so much to me.”
Madison said she has been singing as long as she could talk. Her first performance as a three-year-old was at Abundant Life Assembly of God and now she worships at Hope Church in Tabor City.
She and Chapman began singing professionally together in 2019 when he graduated from Catawba College with a degree is music.
He also attended South Columbus High School and sang in the choir. After graduation from college, he taught music.
He was named Entertainer of the year at the Carolina Country Music Awards in January. He writes his songs and his work has won several awards.
Madison also enjoys songwriting but admits it is mostly for her own enjoyment.
Chapman said many of his songs are inspired by his battle with a medical condition called Achalasia, a disorder that makes it difficult for him to swallow. It’s rare condition afflicting only one in 200,000 people.
“It started affecting me when I was 17. For a while my voice stopped functioning,” said Chapman. He has had seven surgeries but continues to battle with the condition.
“It took away my ability to enjoy food. Music has been my solace. It’s something I’m able to put my emotions to. My music is from the heart and I write songs to uplift other people,” said Chapman.
Besides her parents, Chapman is Ryleigh’s biggest fan.
“She is just so versatile,” he said. “She can do anything you ask her to do pretty much. It’s really cool to see, especially at her age.”
Likewise, Ryleigh appreciate the messages in Chapman’s songs.
“Dustin is my favorite songwriter He show me a song before anyone and I can always connect myself to the lyrics, especially when he’s talking about home and family.”
The duo is hopeful there single, Family Things, will lead to a record deal and expand the couple’s fan base.
“No matter what happens, our passion is performing together and seeing what we can do together,” Chapman said. “We just love it.”
link to Family Things:
