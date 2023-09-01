A man was found dead in the ocean in North Myrtle Beach Thursday night, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.
The swimmer was found more than two hours later and four blocks south of where he was last seen.
Before he was found, a female swimmer was pulled to shore near 405 S. Ocean Blvd. by civilians at 7:30 p.m. and was semi-responsive. The fire department was then informed that a male swimmer was also missing. The woman was transported to the emergency room “as a precautionary measure,” according to a Facebook post by North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.
A joint search and rescue effort began which included North Myrtle Beach Fire Department, NMBPD, NMB Ocean Rescue, NMB Rescue Squad, Horry County Fire Rescue, Horry County Police Department, the U.S. Coast Guard and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. The search, which began at 7:30 p.m. continued into the night and included the use of drones with flashlights and thermal imaging.
The area has been under a high rip current risk since Tropical Storm Idalia passed through the Grand Strand Wednesday night.
The identity of the swimmer will be released by the coroner’s office. MyHorryNews’ news partner WMBF News reported that the man was 38 years old.
