The suspect charged in this week's deadly shooting at a Conway Waffle House has been released from jail and is on home detention, according to online jail records.
Chancey Rashon Hickman, 23, of Loris, had his bond set at $45,000 earlier Wednesday for a voluntary manslaughter charge in connection with the Tuesday morning shooting. Brandon Harshaw, 34, of Conway was killed, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
Hickman also had a $5,000 bond for a charge of possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime. Hickman will be required to wear an ankle monitor while on home detention.
The girlfriend of Harshaw fought unsuccessfully to hold back tears as she spoke at a virtual bond hearing for the man charged with the killing.
“He was asked to leave the building. You know it’s not right,” she told Sanford Graves, Conway’s associate municipal judge, pointing out that Harshaw had multiple children, one of them hers.
Samarrah Traylor was at the bond hearing held upstairs in the Conway City Hall with a child in an infant carrier and an older couple, who chose not to speak.
Of Harshaw, Traylor said, “He didn’t have a weapon. It was a fight. It should have stayed a fight. It was an unnecessary fight. It’s not fair.”
During the hearing, Hickman told Graves he felt threatened.
“I was being hit and struck. That’s the only thing that caused it,” he said.
He also said he doesn’t do anything but go to work every day and take care of his son.
Hickman’s warrant states that he caused a verbal altercation when he refused to leave the restaurant after being ordered to go, which caused the dispute to escalate into a physical fight. That’s when the warrant says the suspect shot Harshaw, without legal provocation, with a silver and black Glock 9mm.
Assistant Solicitor Martin Spratlin, who represented the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office at the bond hearing, asked Graves to deny bond or at least to make it high.
In delivering his decision on bond, Graves said he considered that Hickman has a pending charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon dating back to November.
The Horry County Public Index also shows that Hickman pleaded guilty in 2005 to disorderly conduct and resisting arrest/assaulting or interfering with an officer. He was fined $515.
Conway police are continuing to investigate.
