Horry County Police Department say a man is in custody in connection to a murder investigation in the Myrtle Beach area.
Officers were called to a home off Leonard Loop near Carolina Bays Parkway (S.C. 31) and Highway 707 in the Socastee area after reports of a death around 9 p.m. Thursday. After responding, police determined the death was a homicide.
Police said Zackery Ray Stout, who is believed to be the primary suspect in the ongoing investigation, is in custody as of Friday afternoon.
Authorities said there is "no known risk" to the community associated with the incident and investigation.
As of noon Friday, the Horry County Coroner's Office has not located the next-of-kin for the male victim, according to the office. The identity of the victim will be released after the family is notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.