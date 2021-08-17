One person is in custody following a stabbing incident that left one person injured in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday night, according to Myrtle Beach police spokesperson Gretchen Kalar.
Officers were called to the 1300 block of Dunbar Street before 6 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a stabbing, Kalar said. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries but their condition has not been released.
One person has been taken into custody, according to Kalar. A suspect's name has not been released.
Check back for updates.
