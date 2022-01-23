Horry County Police Vehicle

Photo by Ian Livingston Brooking

 Ian Livingston Brooking ian.brooking@myhorrynews.com

One person has life-threatening injuries following a shooting Sunday afternoon near Longs, the Horry County Police Department said in a release.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. near S.C. Highway 9 and Pine Needle Drive near Longs, the release said.

Police said they have a suspect is in custody.

There is no threat to the community associated with this case, the release said.

Check back for updates.

Reach Ian Livingston Brooking at 843-248-6882 for any story ideas or news happening in your area.

0
0
0
1
2

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.