One person has life-threatening injuries following a shooting Sunday afternoon near Longs, the Horry County Police Department said in a release.
The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. near S.C. Highway 9 and Pine Needle Drive near Longs, the release said.
Police said they have a suspect is in custody.
There is no threat to the community associated with this case, the release said.
Check back for updates.
