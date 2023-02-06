Horry County police say a suspect is in custody following in a bank robbery Monday afternoon near Little River.
The suspect was arrested after a brief search off S.C. 90 in the Conway area, police said.
"The bank robbery investigation remains active and ongoing," HCPD said in a statement Monday evening. "The name of the suspect will be released once warrants are served."
The robbery was reported on the 3000 block of S.C. 9 East, according to the police department's news release. No one was harmed during the robbery.
The suspect was described as a man who was last seen wearing a black shirt and and burgundy shorts. He has short reddish hair.
Police searched the area around S.C. 90 and Lees Landing. Traffic on S.C. 90 was briefly closed in both directions at Lees Landing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.