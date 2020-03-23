A 29-year-old man faces a voluntary manslaughter charge in connection with another man’s death that police believe was caused by a fight.
Michael Christopher Willoughby of the Myrtle Beach area was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday, according to online jail records.
Bond was set at $30,000.
Authorities suspect a fight resulted in the victim's death, Horry County Police Department spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said.
Moskov said the victim died Friday while he was receiving medical care at a local hospital.
The Horry County coroner’s office is working to notify the man’s next of kin, Moskov said.
The coroner's office has not released the victim's name.
On March 16, an officer responded to Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach after an assault on Fountain Pointe Lane was reported, according to a police report.
The complainant said the victim told her he and another person had fought between Saturday night and early Sunday morning the weekend prior.
The victim said he didn't feel well the next morning. He went to work before going home to "sleep it off," believing he didn't feel well because of alcohol, according to the report.
The victim later showed up at the hospital and was unable to speak to police due to his condition.
