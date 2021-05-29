A North Carolina man has been charged in connection with a Friday night shooting in Myrtle Beach that left one person injured, according to a news release from the city's police department.
Garret Goolsby, 26, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawfully carrying a pistol.
Police responded to a shots fired call near the intersection of 33rd Avenue North and Kings Highway just after 11:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach police spokesman Tom Vest said. One person was hurt and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The victim is expected to recover.
Vest said that shortly after the incident, officers stopped a vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting. Several people were detained.
Vest said he believes Goolsby will be the only person charged in connection with the shooting. However, with the investigation ongoing, he said that could change.
Check back for updates.
