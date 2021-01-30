Horry County police have arrested and charged a man in connection to a Friday night shooting outside of Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov.
Adam Haller, 35, of Aynor, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and two counts of pointing and presenting firearms at a person.
Haller was booked at J. Reuben Long Detention Center just after 2 a.m. Saturday, according to jail records.
One person was injured in the shooting near Belle Terre Boulevard just before 11 p.m., according to a release from the Horry County Police Department.
Police say there is no risk to the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.