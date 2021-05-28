A Loris man was arrested Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting near a Loris park on May 19, said Loris Police Chief Gary Buley.
Stephon Antwan Johnson, 26, was booked at J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday afternoon. He is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Loris police responded to a shooting incident near the intersection of Cannon Street and Cox Road on May 19, Buley said. Cannon Road and Cox Road are near the area of Watson Park. Buley said the shooting happened near the park and not at the park.
Shaquan Cox, 20, of Loris, was later identified as the victim in the shooting, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
