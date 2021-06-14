A Bucksport man is accused striking a 32-year-old with a contractor's level before shooting and killing the victim on Friday, according to arrest warrants.

John Edward Brown, 41, is charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records. The Horry County public index shows that Brown is from the Bucksport area.

Phillip Huggins from Bucksport, died from injuries just before 8 p.m. Friday, Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said.

Jail records state Brown was booked just before 11 p.m. Friday. Public index records show Brown had a bond hearing Saturday, but a magistrate judge cannot set bond for a murder charge.

On Friday, Horry County Police Department was called to a shooting incident just before 7 p.m. near Bucksport Road. One person was injured, Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said. Police said Brown, armed with a handgun, struck Huggins multiple times with a contractor's level.

Horry County police continue to investigate.