The Surfside Beach Town Council approved the town’s 2023-24 fiscal year budget Tuesday night without raising taxes. Council members voted to not increase the town’s tax millage rate for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.
That was likely good news to many taxpaying residents of Surfside Beach, which promotes itself as South Carolina’s “family friendly beach.”
However, those same folks might well keep in mind that the council could revisit the annual budget in the upcoming weeks or months and make necessary adjustments.
Council member William Kinken noted, for example, that the council had simply “kicked the can down the road” in not raising the town’s millage rate.
“The council members who didn’t want a tax increase, they won,” Kinken said. “Our city has been well run. We do have funds available. We’ve just kicked the can down the road. Citizens will one day realize we’ll have to raise taxes. But we live in a great town and we shouldn’t dwell on the negative.”
Likewise, Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer noted that the key order of business for Tuesday night was to get the town’s budget approved, and that was accomplished.
“Now that we got it passed, the budget is always a work in progress,” the mayor said. “The main thing is we got it passed without raising the millage. . . It can be revisited as needed in the near future.”
The mayor also invited everyone to Surfside Beach’s Fourth of July celebration at Memorial Park in Surfside Beach from 5 to 8 p.m.
Likewise, he said the town will host a July 4th golf cart parade at 11 a.m. on Ocean Boulevard in Surfside Beach. The public is encouraged to attend.
The council also heard a brief status report Tuesday on the restoration of the Surfside Beach pier from Surfside Beach Fire Chief Rob Clemons, who has been until recently serving also as the town’s interim manager.
Clemons reported that all the mechanicals have been turned in at the pier and at the buildings and that the sign is going to be repainted. He also said hand rails for the stairs and ramp are going through final review with the architect.
The “substantial completion date” for work on the Surfside Beach pier, which was heavily damaged in 2016 by Hurricane Matthew and has been out of service for the past few years is Aug. 8, according to Clemons.
Council member Cindy Keating asked him about the deadline for completion of the pier’s hand rails, noting that the town had experienced ongoing problems, relative to the hand rails, with engineers and architects.
When Clemons responded that the majority of the hand rails have been built off site, Keating said she hoped the situtation with the rails could be approved within 30 days.
Finance director Diana King updated the council on moneys received and spent on repairing and upgrading the pier, which, when completed, will be sturdier, bigger and more storm-resistant than the pier ravaged by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
The 800-foot long pier has been re-engineered and buttressed with safety features to better withstand the unpredictable fury of the ocean and wind. And it will still be standing a half century from now, according to some experts.
King said that the costs to date for working on the pier total $19,214,000, "and FEMA has paid us every little bit they said they’d pay us. We’ve taken in twenty plus million dollars for the pier.”
After the council meeting, as they were exiting the room, two council members said the Surfside Beach pier will be more beautiful than ever when it’s finally completed and open to the public.
“When it’s done it’ll be far better than before,” councilor Chris Stamey said.
But will the widely reported now super-strong pier, which has suffered from several critical work delays, actually be open to the public in early August?
“It’s like we’re on the half yard line on fourth down,” Stamey said, smiling.
Citizen vocalize opinions during public input
During the public comments section of the council meeting Tuesday, councilors heard from Surfside Beach resident Shawn Fallon.
Fallon, who has lived at Surfside Beach for seven years, said she had retired and moved there for the low cost of living. But that, she said, is in jeopardy because of some of the spending habits of the current town council.
“What I am asking of you all here is to be more responsible when spending our money,” said Fallon, 62, who used to live in Washington, D.C.
“I think there’s a lot of spending going on that is unnecessary… It concerns me. I moved here because of the lower taxes. I’m asking you as council members to be more responsible because I don’t think you’ve always been in the past.”
Later, outside of the meeting as the council was deliberating in an 85-minute long executive session, Fallon elaborated.
“I moved here for lower taxes and they bought a million dollar building across the street and painted it with murals,” she said. “That’s unnecessary money and you know that’s not cheap. We’ve got an older crowd here that lives in Surfside Beach, and the information isn’t getting out to us.
“There should be more mailings out to educate people and that’s not being done.”
Fallon, who said she had worked for the FBI, noted that she plans to run for town council in the next election.
“This is the last residence of my life and I want to keep this town small—bottom line,” she said.
As to the fact that the council did not raise taxes or the millage rate at its meeting Tuesday, Fallon said, “They’ll revisit, revisit, revisit and adjust, and you have a council that doesn’t work together. They’re divided. . . and they’re not taking care of the elderly people in my opinion.”
When the council reconvened in open session, councilor Cindy Keaton made a motion for discipline and release of an employee.
The motion passed and the meeting then adjourned.
