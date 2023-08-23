The moving target date for the completion of the new Surfside Beach Pier is still moving.

Earlier this summer, town officials said the pier’s work completion date should occur by the end of August. But that date looks more like sometime in September now, officials said.

The pier was destroyed in 2016 by Hurricane Matthew. As the pier has been rebuilt, town officials have pushed back the completion date numerous times.

Town public works director John Adair, who now manages the pier’s construction, said most of the major details of the pier have been completed but there is still a punch list of items still to finish, plus some major inspections by several agencies are still scheduled.

Adair said some of the biggest holdups are railings for the handicapped ramp that have yet to be delivered.

“They’re somewhere between the manufacturer, the painter and here,” he said. “There are about 600 feet of them and we only have 40 feet so far.”

The town is also waiting on inspections of several major systems including the elevators before the building official signs off on the completion.

Adair said the parking lot is almost completed. When that happens and the certificate of completion is granted for the pier structure, visitors will be able to at least walk on the pier.

Adair said once the certificate of completion is attained, businesses on the pier can begin to upfit their locations. He said the first businesses will more than likely be the bait shop and Drippy’s ice cream shop.

He added that owners of the Surf Diner have said it will probably be next spring before the restaurant opens. The town is negotiating a lease with another business to go into the fourth and last building on the pier.

Every part of the pier, minus the businesses, must be completed before the pier gets a certificate of occupancy and can officially be open for business including the long-awaited return of fishing.

Adair said a dedication service is planned for the pier’s soft opening.