Coastal Carolina Behavioral Health is a new mental clinic that recently opened in March in Surfside.
Located at 2734 Beaver Run Blvd., Unit D., the female-owned private clinic came into existence after owner Anne Thompson and office manager Samantha Giermann heard complaints about the mental health services available in the area. They came down from North Carolina to open a location along the Grand Strand.
Giermann said she’s happy with the way the clinic has meshed with the community and the impact it’s already having.
“We’ve done pretty good getting the word out and everyone seems to be happy,” Giermann said. “I’m glad to see them smiling; I have one client who's autistic who was really shy and wouldn’t speak and now he comes in and it like ‘hey guys how’re you doing?’ And that makes it worth it.”
She said that the clinic currently has over 200 clients and they’ve averaged about 100 clients a month since opening, and continue to grow.
Right now, the clinic is only offering partial services, assessments and medication management until it is able to hire more staff.
Assessments are one-on-one meetings with the provider to discuss any symptoms and determine a diagnosis. Afterward, the provider will discuss with the client possible medications and what they feel will work best.
The medication management service is something Giermann said sets their clinic apart from other clinics.
“Most clinics will put you on medicine and then schedule a month out to see how it's affecting you,” she said. “We set you up with appointments every two weeks to check in, see if there needs to be adjustments or any issues with the medication.”
Along with those services, the clinic can also collect urine for drug screenings and perform tests to see if the client is metabolizing medicine properly.
Giermann said they plan to add more services in the future like blood drawing, onsite therapy and psychiatric help.
There are currently two providers at the clinic: Dr. Eric Mizelle, the head doctor, and Stephanie Macklin, a physician’s assistant. The providers can prescribe medications including Trintellix, Abilify, Vyvanse and Adderall.
Macklin, who prescribes medication to patients and does evaluations, said she has struggled with mental health and that CCBH is different from other places because of the attention and care the staff brings to patients.
“We really care about our patients, we go out of our way, all of us, we all will check on patients and are very understanding,” Macklin said. “I think Samantha really, really cares. She works really hard.
“She works on the weekends, she does whatever she can and I think that’s what really makes this place different.”
The clinic does take walk-ins and self-paying clients, too. There is no waitlist and the clinic is opened Monday through Thursday. Self-pay starts at $280 and includes the assessment, with follows-up being $160.
Katie Spencer, a new patient who started treatment about a month ago, said she has struggled with generalized anxiety disorder since she was 14 years old. Spencer said she likes the atmosphere of CCBH and how inviting it feels.
“It’s a really inviting and guilt free atmosphere shame free,” she said. “Something that’s interesting to me is the amount of men who are coming here and talking about their mental health because a lot of men don’t really talk about their mental health so I think reflect this shame free environment this place has.”
Anyone interested in scheduling an appointment can call 843-650-1085 or email newpatient@coastalcarolinabh.com.
