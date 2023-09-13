After almost a year of jumping through hoops, Mark Lazarus, owner of the former Wild Water and Wheels Amusement Park in Surfside Beach, finally got the word he has been waiting to hear.

Tuesday night, the Surfside Beach Town Council gave final approval to Lazarus’ request to change the zoning for the 15 acres where the park once stood from amusement to commercial. He can now divide the property into commercial lots.

Last year, Lazarus came to the town’s planning commission with plans for residential development for the property on Highway 17. Those plans were roundly opposed by the commission and a host of town residents.

He came back this spring to the commission and said he had heard the town “loud and clear” and dropped the residential request, opting to ask for strictly commercial zoning. The commission unanimously approved the rezoning, as did the town council at its first reading of the rezoning ordinance.

Planning director Sabrina Adair told the council Tuesday night that nothing had changed since the first reading and again it was passed unanimously.

Lazarus said no exact plans were in place for the property but development would probably include a gas station and convenience store.

Pier update

Town administrator Gerald Vincent said most of the major work on the town’s new pier has been completed but there was still a long punch list of items yet to be finished or corrected. Because of that, a previously announced soft opening celebration slated for Oct. 12 had to be pushed back. There is still no set date for a soft or official opening for the pier.

The town has been grappling with nailing down a completion date for the new pier for over a year. According to officials, most of the delays have come because of the struggle to get materials in.

The town-owned pier was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

A quieter summer?

Surfside Beach police chief Kenneth Hofmann said police calls over June, July and August were significantly lower than last summer.