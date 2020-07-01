Surfside Beach town leaders voted to award a contract for construction of a revamped town fishing pier.
The town council held a special meeting on Wednesday via teleconference, where they voted 3-2 to award a contract to Orion Marine Group and FBi Construction. As a joint venture, the companies had bid on the project in addition to two other bidding parties.
Council members Debbie Scoles, Paul Holder and David Pellegrino voted in favor while Mayor Bob Hellyer and councilwoman Cindy Keating voted in opposition. Councilmen Bruce Dietrich and Michael Drake were not in attendance.
Orion Marine Group “operates its Eastern Seaboard and Caribbean activities from our base and marine yard in Tampa, Florida,” according to the company’s website. FBi Construction has offices in both Florence and Conway.
The pier was decimated by Hurricane Matthew in 2016, and the plan is to tear it down and construct a new, sturdier one.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) agreed to grant the town nearly $10 million for the project.
Town officials said there is $9 million or so still available in FEMA grant funds that can be used for the project (FEMA will reimburse the town) along with money in the town's pier fund. Town leaders have also looked at utilizing a line of credit.
The FEMA grant money, officials have said, cannot be used toward reconstructing the current two buildings on the pier that have housed the restaurant and ice cream and bait and tackle shop.
Those two buildings must be torn down because the new pier is required to be higher in elevation. The new pier will have three buildings.
Keating said she expects construction to begin in the coming months by around mid-September. Officials have said that once construction begins, the project is expected to be complete in around 18 months.
Town leaders had met with the three bidding parties — Orion/FBi, Consensus Construction and Cape Romain Contractors — on Tuesday.
Orion/FBi had submitted a base bid of $14.84 million, the lowest base bid submitted, and an alternate price tag of $13.44 million. Each of those price tags include the cost of the three buildings.
The majority of the parking lot is expected to be roped off to be used as a staging area. Emergency vehicles would still have access to the beach and pedestrian access at the far north side of the lot would remain.
Check back for updates.
