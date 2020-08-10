Surfside Beach Town Administrator Dennis Pieper is set to retire in the coming weeks.
"I am happy to announce that I am retiring in September after nearly 29 years of public service to our great State of South Carolina," he said in an email.
Pieper served as town manager for Fort Mill before he began working as Surfside Beach’s town administrator July 16, 2018.
The administrator is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the town.
Pieper received a master’s degree in business administration from Southern Wesleyan University and has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and e-commerce.
Check back for updates.
(1) comment
timing is everything, they say; perhaps the bid, rescind bit ( as a result of NOT advertising for bids ) on the pier entered into this decision? you think??
