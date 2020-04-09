Surfside Beach is set to furlough town employees due to the coronavirus crisis.
On Thursday, the decision was made to institute the furloughs, effective Monday, Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer said in a daily update shared on the town’s website.
“These are very difficult times and we must be proactive to overcome the challenges associated with future impacts,” his message reads.
The closing of businesses and travel associated with the coronavirus pandemic has affected the town’s revenues and officials are taking necessary steps to cut recurring costs and spending, Hellyer stated.
The mayor added there are additional measures that must be taken to complete the furloughs and that the town will work to assist those impacted.
“Hard decisions need to be made to protect all residents,” Hellyer wrote. “Please bear with us and be assured that we are working in your best interest.”
