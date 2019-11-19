Bob Hellyer will be Surfside Beach’s next mayor, and Paul Holder, Cindy Keating and Michael Drake were elected to serve on the town council, according to unofficial election results.
Those runoff results had Hellyer, the town's planning commission chairman, garnering 566 votes — defeating former town councilwoman Julie Samples (495 votes) in the race for the mayoral position — in addition to Holder (704) town board of zoning appeals member Keating (636) and Drake (588) edging Kathryn Martin (577) in the race for three town council seats.
Incumbents Mayor Bob Childs and councilmen Randle Stevens, Mark Johnson and Ron Ott chose not to run for reelection.
Town councilman David Pellegrino also ran for mayor in the Nov. 5 general election, but was unsuccessful. Those who ran for town council spots also included Laurence McKeen, Jenn Cribb, Laverne Kreklau and planning commission member Cody Sluder.
Town council members are elected at-large, meaning they represent the entire town and not individual districts. They serve four-year terms.
This story will be updated.
What about the Conway City Council tace results?
