As if on cue, just as Surfside Beach fire chief Rob Clemons was about to announce the fireman of the year, a call came in and half of the firemen in attendance had to scurry away.
Each year, the Surfside Beach Rotary Club honors a fireman, policeman and employee from the town of Surfside Beach.
This year, Clemons did something a bit different. For the last six months, he has worn the hat of interim town administrator, taking him away from his fire duties. Because of that, he said his full-time and volunteer firefighters have had to step up and take on additional duties and challenges.
Instead of honoring one member of the department, this year Clemons presented the award to the entire department.
“In our department, it’s about the team,” Clemons said. “Teamwork is essential. During my absence, they built competence and confidence.”
Police chief Kenneth Hofmann said this year’s recipient has made the Surfside Beach department his top priority for 25 years.
Captain Aaron Miller was named Police of the Year.
Having joined the department in March 1998, Miller is the longest-serving police officer in the history of the town. Ironically, he was hired to replace another officer who left the force for a while to take a job in Georgia, his current boss Hofmann.
“There’s not a function he hasn’t done in this department,” Hofmann said of Miller. “He takes tremendous pride in serving the community and every day demonstrates the department’s code of honor, courage and commitment.”
Hofmann added that in recent years, more stringent guidelines for police departments’ conduct and procedures have come down from the federal and state levels.
“Surfside Beach police were already ahead of them because of policies written by Captain Miller,” he said.
The 2023 Employee of the Year is the town’s associate judge Valerie Riley.
Rotarian Julie Samples said Riley “always keeps her head down and does her job.”
Sample said everyone always describes Riley as “hard working and dedicated.”
