Surfside Beach leaders approved a resolution encouraging the use of face masks at different public settings to help slow the spread of COVID-19, but the town council ultimately chose not to pass a mask policy.
During a special meeting Tuesday, town officials highlighted concerns with enforcing rules as they considered passing a mask mandate.
Councilwoman Debbie Scoles pointed out the town can reexamine a possible face covering ordinance in the future.
The town strongly recommends employees and management at businesses such as restaurants and bars wear face masks. Customers at those establishments are advised to do the same unless they are eating or drinking.
The vote approving the resolution passed 4-0. Councilmen David Pellegrino, Bruce Dietrich and Michael Drake were not in attendance at the meeting.
This story will be updated.
(1) comment
Seems Surfside Beach is taking a stance like the beach tents. Every other city or town has passed a 60 day mask order to slow down the curve of Coronavirus. P.P.P. on city officials.
