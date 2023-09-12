Contrary to what is on the Surfside Beach Town Council agenda Tuesday night, there won’t be a soft opening of the town’s new pier on Oct. 12.
Under the communications coordinator section of Tuesday’s agenda, there is a description of a soft opening celebration from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 12 that includes a live band, swag bags and a trolley to transport folks to the pier.
Town director of public works John Adair who is the town’s pier project manager said apparently there was a misunderstanding somewhere along the line about the pier’s completion. Adair said until the town gets a certificate of occupancy, the public will not be allowed on the pier for safety reasons.
He said after a series of inspections from a variety of people including the fire marshal, building inspector, the architect and the contractor, there is a long list of items that need to be corrected.
“There’s no way this is going to be completed by Oct. 12,” Adair explained. “In the summer, we had talked about possibly being ready for a soft opening by mid-October, but that was never confirmed.”
Adair said there will be a pier dedication service on Sept. 21 on the ground near the pier but the public will not be allowed on the pier itself.
The Surfside Beach Pier was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016. A series of delays has continuously pushed the opening date for its completion back over the last year.
Adair said the pier parking lot is almost finished and contractor and town employees are working to get the pier ready so that visitors can at least walk out on it. The town said earlier this summer that an official full opening will probably be in the spring.
