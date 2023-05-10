Gerald D. Vincent will serve Surfside Beach as its new town administrator after the town council voted unanimously to hire him Tuesday night.
Vincent’s scheduled start date is May 15.
Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer said he's looking forward to seeing Vincent take over as town administrator.
"We not just used our town, we used municipal associations to help us vet the people that we did," Hellyer said.
Vincent has 32 years of experience in municipal local government from Virginia and North Carolina and 18 years as an International City/County Association-credentialed manager, according to a Surfside Beach news release.
Vincent started his career in Chesapeake, Virginia, at an entry level position and gradually moved his way up the ranks into management, according to the news release. He received a bachelor's degree in urban studies and planning, and a master's degree in in urban and regional planning from Virginia Commonwealth University.
Gerald was born in Richmond, Virginia, and raised in the Virginian town of Emporia. In his spare time, he enjoys searching for sea glass and shark teeth.
He loves playing golf, reading non-fiction, working out regularly and spending time with his family, according to a release from the city.
He and his wife, Sherry, have four children, two girls and two boys, as well as a 12-year-old Cocker Spaniel named Lady.
Vincent will take over for Rob Clemons, the town's fire chief, who has served as the interim town administrator for the last six months.
“We would like to thank Chief Clemons for his service as the Interim Town Administrator,” a Surfside Beach news release said.
The administrator acts as the chief administrative officer for the town, according to the online job description for the position.
“This person is responsible for the day-to-day operation of the town, implementing ordinances and programs adopted by Town Council, developing and administering the annual budget, personnel and purchasing policies, and advising County of the Town's financial condition. As Town Administrator, this person also recommends policies, conducts strategic planning, and maintains intergovernmental relations,” the online job description says.
Prior to executive session Tuesday, Surfside Beach pier committee member John Hyatt made a public comment criticizing how the committee had been treated by other city administration in the past, particularly by town administrators.
"My complaint is that despite our work and expertise, the town council instructed the pier committee to not bring any recommendations to it without cost and other information attached," Hyatt said. "And the town council instructed us to go to the town administrator in order to obtain those costs and other information. But the town administrator, by word and by action, made it clear that the town administrator did not work for the pier committee."
Hyatt said that having to work through the town administrator in the past was the primary problem he wanted addressed.
"Pier committee recommendations should come here to advance or not, not in a town hall backroom," Hyatt said. "If the town council wants to advance the recommendation, they can reassign it if it needs more work, and that takes the workload away from the town administrator or it can assign it to the town administrator. Because after all, the town administrator does work for the town council."
Town council member Chris Stamey said that he was sorry about the way the pier committee has been treated in the past.
"We had an administrator that did not follow up that he should have," Stamey said. "I hope Rob has been more forward with you. I'd like to see some recommendations taken straight to council. ...Our town seems to have this thing of turning on people, for the least little things we do. I don't like it, there are a lot of departments that I think could use a lot of work, a lot of help."
