Surfside Beach officials announced the town’s new fire chief.
Prentice Williams will lead the town’s fire department as chief.
Williams, who has more than 30 years of fire experience, has worked as battalion captain at the department.
He's also served as a part-time firefighter/emergency medical technician with Horry County Fire Rescue, according to HCFR spokesman Tony Casey.
He will succeed Surfside Beach Fire Chief Kevin Otte, who is set to retire on Dec. 11.
