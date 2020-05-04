A Surfside Beach man faces multiple charges after police say he pretended to be an FBI agent, fled from authorities, assaulted an officer, made threats and initiated a car chase.
Roberto Perez, 47, was arrested Saturday, according to a news release from the Horry County Police Department.
He faces counts of failure to stop for blue lights, impersonating a law enforcement officer; resisting arrest; assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature; threatening the life, person, or family of a public official; reckless driving and two failure to appear charges.
Around 3:55 p.m. Saturday, an HCPD detective was investigating an unrelated case in the Glenns Bay Road area when Perez approached the detective.
Perez took issue with the detective carrying his holstered, county-issued gun, the release said.
The detective identified himself as an HCPD officer and said he was conducting in investigation.
Perez falsely identified himself as an FBI agent and fled the scene in his vehicle after the detective asked him to provide identification.
The detective followed Perez and patrol units from the HCPD’s South Precinct were called to take over the pursuit.
The chase continued on U.S. 17 Bypass between Glenns Bay Road and Coventry Road.
Officials said in the release that Perez “made multiple false stops and erratic U-turns.”
Perez evaded stop sticks by driving off-road, and his vehicle nearly hit an officer, the release said.
The pursuit continued north on U.S. 17 Bypass to the Coastal Grand Mall parking lot, where Perez’s vehicle collided with an HCPD patrol vehicle.
Perez’s vehicle dragged an officer when authorities first attempted to remove him from his vehicle, according to the release.
Perez made multiple threatening gestures and statements referencing a firearm and he threatened to kill officers, the release said.
An officer who suffered minor injuries was treated at a local hospital, and three others were evaluated.
Perez was also evaluated at a hospital before being booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Police continue to investigate the case, and additional charges could be filed.
