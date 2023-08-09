When the town of Surfside Beach decided to rebuild its fishing pier that was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016, the town council established a committee to help guide the reconstruction and operation of it.

That committee went away after a town council executive session Tuesday night.

In recent months, the committee and town council have been at odds over what the role of the committee actually is.

Committee members have publicly criticized the council and then interim administrator Rob Clemons. The three members said the council ignored their input and Clemons took action without their suggestions or approval. In response, Mayor Bob Hellyer later admonished the committee openly in a town council meeting.

Tuesday night, the council unanimously suspended the committee until the pier actually opens.

Hellyer said once the pier reopens, the council will decide if and when a new committee will be back in action. Hellyer said once the role of a new committee is set, then the council will decide who will serve on the panel.

Earlier, public works director John Adair told the council that the new target date for the pier opening has been moved back to the end of August. The latest opening date had been Tuesday.

Adair, who is also the pier manager during construction, said obviously the last open date was not hit but most delays have been addressed and the contractor is putting the finishing touches on the new concrete pier.

An irate councilmember Chris Stamey said, “Realistically, there is no definite date for the pier’s completion.”

Stamey said those involved in its construction keep moving the date and the council lets them do it.

In other pier-related news, the area around the pier will now be called the “Pier Village.”

The council agreed to change the name of the pier area, which includes a number of nearby restaurants from the E-District to the “Pier Village.”

Town communications director Tabitha Mull said business owners in the district liked having their own identity with the new name.