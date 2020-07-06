UPDATE: We have updated this story to reflect a change of the special town council meeting's start time.
Surfside Beach Town Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss whether the town should implement a mandatory mask policy.
Mayor Bob Hellyer noted other local governments have already approved mandates requiring face coverings in certain situations.
So far, the North Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach and Horry County councils have voted to institute such orders. Conway leaders will vote on a mask mandate Monday afternoon.
“We need to address the issue,” Hellyer said. “We can’t just pretend it doesn’t exist.”
Hellyer said he isn’t sure if a face mask policy will be approved in the town or what it might include, and he wants to know how other council members feel about the matter.
The special meeting is set for 2 p.m. Tuesday. Click here to see the agenda.
One can listen to the meeting by calling 571-317-3129 or 877-568-4106 (toll-free) and entering the access code 982-191-805.
The discussion comes as the area continues to see a surge in coronavirus cases.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday announced 158 new cases of COVID-19 in Horry County, bringing the county's cumulative case total up to 4,480 with 53 deaths related to the disease.
Geez, it's getting a little late isn't it? Everybody is getting sick, let's start wearing masks!
