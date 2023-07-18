The new Surfside Beach Fishing Pier is the length and width as the one destroyed in 2016 by Hurricane Matthew, said John Adair of the public works department with the town of Surfside Beach. The new pier is 25 feet tall, nine feet taller than the old pier. The pier is 800 feet from the front steps to the tip of the pier. It is 16 feet wide and fans out to 24 feet and 36 feet wide at the gazebo area at the end of the pier. It has 26 concrete pilings, compared to wooden pilings that were every 12 feet on the old pier. The anticipated total cost of the pier is more than $20 million. The Federal Emergency Management Agency kicked in nearly $10 million for the pier that the town has owned since 2008. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com