Surfside Beach Town Council approved employee pay raises behind closed doors and the mayor, without a vote from the entire council, approved a more than 20% pay raise to the interim administrator, according to records obtained through the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act.
When town council came out of an executive session on June 27, they instructed the town administrator “to take prudent action” on what had been discussed behind closed doors. Executive session is a time during a meeting that public officials may discuss matters privately.
Citing “personnel issues,” the council refused to say what actions had been decided.
After receiving 38 pages of documents from a South Carolina Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, My Horry News found that the council had made decisions during that executive session.
The FOIA allows councils to discuss personnel issues in executive session. But votes must be made out in public during the open session.
The topic at hand is a series of pay raises issued by fire chief Rob Clemons while he served as interim administrator from December until current administrator Gerald Vincent was hired in May.
Section 30-4-70 6 (b) of the act says no action may be taken in executive session except to adjourn or return to the regular meeting. “The members of a public body may not commit the public body to a course of action by a polling of members in executive session,” the law states.
South Carolina Press Association FOI attorney Jay Bender said the council could not commit the town to any actions during an executive session.
According to the payroll/status change notices received through a FOIA request, Vincent commented on the pay status for several individuals by saying “As per town council on 6-27-23…”
The council held a special meeting on July 3 and Vincent again explained several changes as “By directive of council…”
Between December and May, a number of salary increases were approved by Clemons. But it was the increases given to department heads, including Clemons, that drew the attention of the council.
Clemons was given a raise to $100,000 signed by Mayor Bob Hellyer on May 29. He noted the extra responsibilities Clemons had taken on as interim administrator and his extensive experience as reasons for the raise.
Surfside Beach operates with a weak mayor, meaning each member on council holds the same amount of authority. Municipalities with a strong mayor system allow for the mayor to make some decisions without a vote from the entire council.
Hellyer said during the council’s July 3 meeting that he found out later that he did not have the authority to do so. He added that he did not know of the other raises.
In a status change notice dated July 1, Clemons' pay is listed as $99,999.90. Vincent said, “As per town council on 6-27-23, Chief Clemons received a pay increase of 20.9%. Chief Clemons will not receive a COLA increase on 7-1-23.”
A 5% Cost of Living raise or COLA was included in the new budget that took effect on July 1.
On July 3, following the special council meeting, Vincent submitted a pay status change that said, “By directive of town council, the salary increase on 5-29-23 is to be reduced to original salary and add the 5% COLA effective 7-1-23.” This put Clemons’ new salary at $86,844.45.
Police Chief Kenneth Hofmann was given a raise by Clemons on Jan. 20, bumping his pay to $96,005. Clemons commented that Hofmann deserved a raise based on increased responsibilities and training.
On July 1, Vincent issued a pay status change saying, “As per town council on 6-27-23, Chief Hofmann received a pay increase of 13.3% on 1-20-23. Chief Hofmann will not receive a COLA on 7-1-23.”
Then on July 3, Vincent issued another status change that said, “By directive of town council, salary increase on 1-20-23 is to be reduced to original salary; and add the 5% COLA effective 7-1-23.” This made Hofmann’s new salary to be $88,917.47.
Town finance director Diana King was given a salary hike on April 3 by Clemons, boosting her salary to $94,000. Clemons said King, except for COLAs, had not received a pay increase since 2017.
Vincent issued a pay status change on July 1 saying, “As per town council on 6-27-23, Diana received a 7.73% increase on 4-3-23. Diana will not receive a COLA increase on July 1.”
Then on July 3, Vincent issued another status change that stated, “By directive of town council, salary increase on 4-3-23 is to be reduced to original salary; and add the 5% COLA effective July 1.”
This brought King’s salary to $91,611.62.
Following the council’s July 11 regular meeting and executive session, Vincent said the council had instructed him to make the specific changes during the executive sessions of June 27 and July 3.
Hellyer said the council had discussed the raises but he couldn’t recall any specific instructions.
Days after the last meeting, the town released a statement.
"The Town of Surfside Beach, including the Mayor and members of Town Council, rely greatly upon the efforts and service of our various town employees," the statement reads. "These public servants are what enables us to provide our community with the quality of life that the Citizens of this Town have come to expect. As such, the staff, the Mayor and members of Town Council take very seriously any allegations of misconduct or impropriety and are committed to acting promptly upon receiving any such allegations. However, equally as important is ensuring our Town employees are not unjustly accused of impropriety, and if/when allegations emerge that the public may view as having originated from Council, that Council promptly disassociate from any such false allegation.
"Recent media coverage and pervasive social media postings pertaining to former interim administrator Clemons, Police Chief Hofmann and other staff members require, in the view of the Council, an affirmative statement from Council clarifying and correcting the inaccuracies contained on those forums. It should be made clear that no allegation(s) exist relating to Chief Clemons, Chief Hofmann or staff members which would imply misappropriation, fraud, or any other improper financial conduct in their capacity as town officials. Any statements reflecting the personal opinions of media representatives, social media bloggers, social media posters, or Town employees during the course of their private conversations, do not necessarily reflect the view of the Mayor or the Town Council and should not be construed as bearing the imprimatur of the Town. The Town Administrator will complete an investigation into recent events and present corrective measures and other recommendations to Town Council upon conclusion."
