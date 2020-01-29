Surfside Beach is a step closer toward council meeting changes.
The town council at their meeting Tuesday approved first reading of an ordinance that would increase the amount of regular council meetings, push back the start time of those meetings and give members of the public more time to provide comments. The new rules would reverse some of the changes implemented by an ordinance enacted in the spring of last year that drew criticism from residents.
Mayor Bob Hellyer said having two regular meetings per month is a way for the town to be more fair to residents including those who wish to voice their opinions on town matters.
Hellyer and council members David Pellegrino, Michael Drake, Cindy Keating and Paul Holder voted in favor of the changes while council members Bruce Dietrich and Debbie Scoles both voted against the first reading. Both Dietrich and Scoles pointed out that special meetings can be called.
Locals packed the council chambers Tuesday for the standing-room-only meeting. The 5-2 vote garnered applause from members of the audience.
Under the ordinance, regular town council meetings would be held the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. — except for in December when there would be a meeting on the second Tuesday at that same time.
Currently, regular council meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of each month other than December when the meeting takes place on the second Tuesday.
Additionally, community members would be able to speak for five minutes during public comment as opposed to three minutes.
“Sometimes three minutes isn’t enough to really get our point across,” town resident Harry Kohlmann said.
The ordinance must pass a second reading before going into effect.
